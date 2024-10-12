Home Ministry emphasizes need for collaborative effort in preserving chortens and lhakhangs

Share Facebook

Lyonpo Tshering, Minister of Home Affairs, during the 8th Meet-the-Press Session emphasized the critical need for collective action in the preservation of chortens and lhakhangs, He stated that these sacred sites are a shared heritage, and safeguarding them is a responsibility that must be shouldered by all.

He highlighted that to address challenges related to vandalism cases, the Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development has been conducting workshops for caretakers across the country on the management and preservation of cultural heritage. These initiatives aim to raise awareness about the significance of protecting chortens and lhakhangs, promoting a sense of shared responsibility.

“Caretakers in 20 dzongkhags are trained on how to better safeguard nangtens and holy relics. We are also giving advocacy on how precious these relics are, and what harm can befall if anything happens to them.”

In addition, Lyonpo shared that CCTV has been installed in all significant sites, and others with their private lhakhangs are encouraged to install them. When approving new religious structures, the ministry is now emphasizing security and maintenance considerations.

He said that chortens located far from human settlements are particularly vulnerable. The ministry is collaborating with local communities to bolster vigilance and awareness.

Records show that there were 38 cases of vandalism in 2021, 50 cases in 2022, 54 cases in 2023 and 41 cases as of September 2024.