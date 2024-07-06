PM presents ambitious reforms in education, healthcare, and culture

Share Facebook

The Prime Minister in the State of the Nation Report presented initiatives aimed at transforming key sectors including education, healthcare, and social welfare.

He outlined plans to upgrade schools to central status, establish specialized healthcare facilities, combat substance abuse, and promote cultural preservation through enhanced language and arts programs.

Under the education reforms, 63 schools across Bhutan are slated to undergo transformation into central schools, accompanied by new policies and guidelines to elevate educational standards nationwide. This initiative aims to provide enhanced educational opportunities and facilities for students, encouraging a more powerful learning environment.

“We will develop policies and plans to support interest-free loans to our youth pursuing higher studies abroad.”

The PM announced the government will enhance the health services of Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospitals in Thimphu and Mongar, alongside plans for a specialized cancer hospital.

On drugs the PM said, “Our plan includes establishing a new school for students struggling with substance use, and creating a specialized center dedicated to rehabilitating and treating individuals affected by substance abuse.”

In terms of human resource development, the Gyalsung program will be inaugurated by His Majesty The King on September 5, 2024, marking a historic milestone for the nation’s future.

Vocational training institutes will be promoted, and national sports plans will be developed in collaboration with the Bhutan Olympic Committee.

In preserving spiritual heritage and culture, ongoing construction of Sarpang Dzong and renovation of sacred temples will continue. Construction of Dechen Phodrang Monastic School and provide and improve educational facilities for the monks.

Dzongkha promotion through ICT and specialized training programs in performing arts will also be prioritized.

As these initiatives begin implementation, stakeholders and the public eagerly await their impact on education quality, healthcare accessibility, and social welfare.