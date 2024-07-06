Intense Debate over NA Amendment Bill 2024 concludes

Share Facebook

The deliberations on the National Assembly (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan 2024 spanned several days, during which multiple bills were passed, amended, or retained unchanged.

Section 47A was an addition to the bill which outlines the multifaceted roles and responsibilities of Members of Parliament including legislating, proposing bills, reviewing international agreements, representing constituents, informing the public, overseeing state functions, ensuring government accountability, scrutinizing policies and budgets, collaborating with oversight bodies, and handling related responsibilities.

There was an extensive discussion on sections 86 and 87 of Chapter 10, which cover the rules of debate and maintenance of order in the house.

Section 86 states that every member wishing to speak should request through a push button and, when called upon, address their observations to the Speaker.

Khamaed-Lunana constituency Member of Parliament (MP) suggested during the session that members should raise their hands instead of using the push button saying there’s a possibility of partiality in the future.

However, the Deputy Speaker argued that it would be inconvenient for the Speaker if multiple people raised their hands simultaneously. The machine, he noted, would show real-time requests and their sequence.

After a long discussion, the house agreed to amend the section to reflect the change in the use of technology of a push button which has been substituted from the show of hands by Members desiring to speak.

The house also discussed section 87, which initially stated that the Speaker shall provide equal opportunity to members to raise their views if the request is made through the push button. This section was merged with the previous chapter 10 of section 84 which states that a member shall be called in a debate by the speaker in accordance with the list of members who are to speak in the debate.

On the discussion on Chapter 15 of the Motion of No Confidence against the government or a minister extended for two days in the National Assembly. The discussion revolved around the National Assembly Act of Bhutan, 2008, which outlines the process for a Motion of No Confidence against the government and the council of ministers.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment Namgyal Dorji emphasized the need for careful consideration of the new motion. “The new motion should be studied precisely. Since it mentions one minister, we should remember there’s an act for the Cabinet. If the house wants to apply a stricter act, then please consider the act of the Cabinet. It’s the act we have to consider, not just the rules and procedures. Instead of targeting one particular minister, we should reconsider it as cabinet ministers.”

In response, Chairperson Kuenga urged for a broader perspective. “We shouldn’t conclude on one point and ignore how things are related to the next. We must see the bigger picture. Concluding based on one point could lead to misunderstandings. Minister is mentioned in the previous Act too. The committee has conducted several meetings before making recommendations, while some may have only reviewed it a day before the session. What the MoICE minister mentioned about the Cabinet is correct; however, that act concerns the Prime Minister’s execution for the minister. The National Assembly act is for ministers who cannot fulfill their duties based on this.”

Chapter 15 saw extensive discussions on sections 130, 130A, 130B, 133, and 134, ultimately deciding to maintain these sections as per the previous National Assembly Act of Bhutan, 2008.

New additions included sections 116A and 117, which were introduced to refine how members respond during debates.

Section 116A was amended to ensure its clauses remain relevant to ongoing discussions. Meanwhile, Section 117 now allows any member to ask follow-up questions on the same topic after receiving an initial answer, with priority given to the member who originally posed the question.

Additionally, Section 146A was newly added, requiring the assembly to allocate specific days for reviewing the implementation status of resolutions and member inquiries from the previous session.

Section 203 underwent changes, assigning the Secretary General the responsibility to compile Bills and distribute them, along with explanatory statements from the respective member.

New protocols were introduced, such as section 254A, ensuring MPs receive the same courtesies as Ministers or Executives during official visits to their constituencies. Section 254B asks for security arrangements for MPs traveling through high-risk areas.

Section 264 was amended to include new clauses addressing breaches of privilege, including non-compliance with House resolutions and attempts to influence members through threats or coercion.

Section 268 was split into two parts: 268 now focuses on refraining from eating, chewing, and smoking on the House floor, while new Section 268A permits members to use electronic equipment provided by the National Assembly Secretariat for official duties.

Before, Members of Parliament were prohibited from bringing electronic devices into the chamber.

Two new sections under Chapter 24 outline a code of conduct: Section 281A prohibits sexual harassment and promotes respect for dignity and rights, while Section 281B mandates ethical behavior, prohibiting corrupt activities among members.

Section 293 was amended to specify that the National Assembly’s functions are discharged through committees appointed to examine matters within their jurisdiction. Sections 293B, C, and D empower these committees to call consultations and ensure attendance of relevant authorities.

Regarding the Secretary General, new provisions under Section 302 establish the Secretariat as an independent institution headed by the Secretary General, equivalent in status to a Ministry Secretary.

Sections 304A and 304B outline performance evaluation and accountability measures for the Secretary General to the Speaker and the National Assembly.