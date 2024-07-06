National Council passes adoption of review report on persons with disabilities

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The National Council has officially passed the comprehensive Adoption of Review Report on the State of Persons with Disabilities.

Led by Deputy Chairperson Tshering of the Social and Cultural Affairs Committee (SCAC), the session achieved a majority consensus with 15 votes in favor and 8 against.

The Deputy Chairperson first clarified the discussions held by four constituency members during a meeting held by SCAC where out of 16 registered members only four could turn up due to their busy schedules.

The meeting underscored unanimous agreement on the necessity of a disability allowance to alleviate financial burdens on families caring for PWDs, highlighting its potential to provide crucial support where needed most.

Moreover, the committee acknowledged the pervasive stigmatization and discrimination faced by children and individuals with disabilities, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive awareness programs to foster understanding and inclusivity across Bhutan.

A critical concern raised was the current restriction on approving foreign caregivers, limiting support options for families with adult dependents with disabilities.

Tshering said, “The committee has come to understand the importance of prioritizing opportunities for Bhutanese caregivers over foreign caregivers.”

Moreover, the Deputy chairperson said, “During the meeting, it is understood that Bhutanese caregivers should be given more opportunities than the foreign caregivers.”

Looking forward, the committee is committed to designing infrastructures that are universally accessible, ensuring that PWDs can navigate public spaces and facilities with ease and dignity.

The highlight of the report was important recommendations in education, economy, health, access and de-stigmatization.

The House has passed the Adoption of Review Report on the State of Persons with Disabilities which will now be reviewed by the Government.