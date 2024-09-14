RBP arrests 3 suspects involved in Masikha Public Lhakhang burglary and recovers items including Dzi

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Wangdue Police have apprehended three suspects in connection with the burglary of Masikha Public Lhakhang that occurred on August 21st, 2024.

The incident came to light when Mangmi of Gase Tshogom, reported the theft of several Antique items, including a pair of red copper Dung (Zang Mar) and three silver butter lamps, from the Lhakhang’s wooden safe box. Nu. 700 was also stolen from the alter.

The Lhakhang was located 17km away from Wangdue Police Station.

Upon arrival at the scene of crime, Wangdue police found that the latch of the outer main door of the Lhakhang entrance was found intact, however, the nail that holds the lock was uprooted. The main Lhakhang door lock was also found broken and the burglars had entered the Lhakhang through the main door and exited from the same point.

Although fingerprints were lifted from the scene, they were smudged and difficult to analyze.

Following the initial investigation, Wangdue Police conducted searches throughout the Bajo town, focusing on local handicraft and jewelry shops. The business owners were instructed to inform the police if they come across anyone selling the missing items.

Later, on the same night a jewelry shop owner, informed police that a suspect was attempting to sell the stolen butter lamps and was at his shop negotiating the price.

The 38-year-old suspect was promptly apprehended by police while negotiating the sale of the lamps.

Following day, further investigation led to the arrest of two additional suspects, who were apprehended by the Lobesa Community Police Centre (CPC) while attempting to flee towards Thimphu.

During a search of their vehicle, police recovered several items wrapped in black plastic bag including 15 pieces of beads, a three-eyed cat eye (dzi), a black stone, a lime container (Tremi), a pair of silver earring, a small red copper lion, a bell, 2 numbers of coins (Betang), and 3 pieces of white soil (Sa Kar).

Later, the ‘Dung’ was recovered and seized from the suspect’s residence in Wonjokha, along with the tools used in the burglary.

Police are further investigating as they suspect the chances of them being involved in several other burglaries given the additional items recovered.