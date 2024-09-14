MP accused of child molestation case forwarded to OAG

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A MP from the Bhutan Tendrel Party has been formally charged with child molestation based on circumstantial evidence, following a police investigation. The case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) for further review.

According to the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP), the allegation dates back two years when the accused, then serving as a Gewog Administration Officer in Trongsa, allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl while living with his sister.

The victim’s family has reported severe emotional and psychological distress for their daughter, who was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after disclosing the incident to hospital staff. Despite the family’s attempts to report the crime immediately, they encountered resistance from the MP’s relatives, complicating their pursuit of justice.

The police confirmed parts of the family’s account and stated that the investigation is still ongoing. The MP continues to deny all allegations. A point of disagreement is a laptop that the MP reportedly gave to the girl after the incident. The girl’s mother claims the laptop was given after the molestation, while the MP asserts it was given before. The police have been unable to verify either claim due to a lack of witnesses.

Further, the police revealed that during a confrontation, the MP’s family members acknowledged the girl’s mother had accused the MP of molestation, but they downplayed the incident, stating that not much harm was done.

There are also questions surrounding the role of the school, which was informed of the alleged molestation but did not file a formal complaint. When asked about potential charges for failure to report a crime against the school, the police said, “We have not charged the school because they took their administrative responsibility. All witnesses have acted according to their capacity, and after discussions with the OAG, we decided not to pursue charges. If additional charges are warranted, the OAG will decide.”

For the safety and well being of the victim’s family, the police have coordinated with The PEMA Secretariat, encouraging the family to seek support. The police has assured the family of their support if there is any form of intimidation from the suspect’s family.

The girl is reportedly in a stable condition. The case was forwarded to the OAG on 9 September 2024, for further action.