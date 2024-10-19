SCCI+ Initiative launched for Bhutan’s elderly and homebound disabled

Share Facebook

The 5th National Health Survey Report has stated that the prevalence of disability/impairment increases with age and was relatively higher among the 65+ years age group.

Thus, the Disabled People’s Organization of Bhutan (DPOB), the Royal Society for Senior Citizens (RSSC), and Paro College of Education (PCE) launched the Service with Care and Compassion Initiative Plus (SCCI+) on 13 October 2024 coinciding with the 13th Royal Wedding Anniversary.

The project is designed to provide social support for those who need it the most, such as homebound persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

DPOB said that this initiative will involve youth volunteers, who will not only help the elderly and disabled with everyday tasks, but also, perhaps more importantly, build relationships that honor their stories, their lives, and their humanity.

“The SCCI+ project is being piloted across three gewogs in Paro: Doteng, Hungrel, and Wangchang. It aims to offer practical support to homebound individuals by engaging volunteers who will visit them regularly, assist with daily activities, and create lasting relationships built on respect and empathy. The project not only focuses on improving the quality of life for persons with disabilities and senior citizens, but also seeks to empower youth volunteers, fostering a culture of service and compassion among Bhutan’s younger generation,” said DPOB. Bhutan’s younger generation holds the key to this transformation and through initiatives like SCCI+, they are given a unique chance to shape a future where the elderly are not marginalized but integrated into the community, where care is not just provided out of duty, but from a place of compassion and connection.

DPOB says, “As part of the SCCI+ initiative, we will also be distributing essential assistive devices such as bedside toilets, crutches, and anti-bedsore mattresses to persons with disabilities and senior citizens identified during our need assessment. This distribution is aimed at improving their comfort and mobility, thereby, enhancing their overall quality of life and fostering greater independence.”

With more Bhutanese families living in urban areas or becoming increasingly busy with modern-day pressures, the elderly and disabled can be left alone, struggling with their health issues and loneliness.

In rural Bhutan, where the community once readily cared of its elders, these numbers reveal a more painful reality. With 18.1 percent of rural Bhutan’s population set to be 65 years or older in just a few decades, the support that once came effortlessly from the extended family may now require more structured interventions.

Many of Bhutan’s elderly face health challenges that compound their sense of isolation and some are disabled by age or illness, confined to their homes, and unable to perform even basic tasks without assistance.

According to UNFPA, older women are particularly at risk, as they are expected to live longer but with more years spent in poor health compared to men. The most prevalent health issues among the elderly are non-communicable diseases, like diabetes, heart conditions, and respiratory problems; diseases that may require constant care.

The simple truth is Bhutanese elders need to be seen, heard, and cared for. Initiatives like SCCI+ recognize that a society is only as strong as how it treats its most vulnerable.