Special Olympics Unified Sports Program promotes inclusion

A three-day Special Olympics Unified Sports Program was successfully held in Thimphu, bringing together children with intellectual disabilities and non-intellectual disabilities in an inclusive sporting environment. The program aimed to promote equality, friendship and social inclusion through sports, with greater emphasis on participation and accessibility rather than competition or medals.

The program featured sporting activities such as bocce, relay races and football, allowing students of different abilities to participate together as one team. A total of 240 students aged between 6 and 18 years took part in the event, representing nine schools and one institute, Draktsho.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) in collaboration with the Bhutan Paralympic Committee. According to organisers, the initiative marks an important milestone in strengthening inclusive education and sports programmes in the country.

Program Coordinator, Tandin Wangchuk, said, “This program is being held for the first time under our coordination. Previously, similar events were hosted by Draktsho, but now MoESD and the Paralympic Committee have taken the lead.” He added that the main objective was to create an inclusive platform where children of different abilities could come together through sports. “Sports help break barriers and change perceptions about disabilities from a young age,” he said.

Participating schools from Thimphu included Changangkha Middle Secondary School, Dechencholing Higher Secondary School, Sherab Gyatshel Primary School, Loselling Middle Secondary School and Motithang Higher Secondary School. Schools from other dzongkhags included Drugyel Primary School, Samtengang Primary School, Kamji Central School and Tendruk Central School. Each school sent 30 students to participate in the programme.

Teachers welcomed the initiative, highlighting its positive impact on students. Pelden Wangchuk, a teacher from Samtengang Primary School in Wangdue Phodrang, said, “These types of programs really uplift children, especially those with disabilities, and we are truly grateful to be part of this event.” He also expressed hope for the program’s expansion, saying, “It would be even better if the number of participating schools could be increased beyond nine in the future.”

Students also shared positive experiences from the program. Thirteen-year-old Kuenzang Youden, a Class 6 student from Samtengang Primary School and a non-intellectual disability participant, said, “I do not feel any difference between intellectual and non-intellectual students. We are all the same.” She added, “I really enjoyed the event, especially cheering for my friends and taking part in the activities together.”

The Special Olympics Unified Sports Program highlighted the importance of inclusive initiatives in schools and communities. Organisers said they hope to expand the program in the future to reach more schools and districts, ensuring that children of all abilities are given equal opportunities to participate, learn and thrive through sports.