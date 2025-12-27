National Job Fair 2025 returns after 6 years targeting youth employment

Share Facebook

After a six-year gap, the National Job Fair 2025 returned as a major platform aimed at easing Bhutan’s transition challenges from education to employment, bringing together more than 2,500 job, training, and study opportunities across 46 stalls. Supported by the World Bank, the fair connects jobseekers with employers, universities, and training institutions, allowing participants to explore career pathways, receive guidance, and better understand the skills demanded by the labour market. Organisers noted that no immediate hiring took place on the first day, as the fair focused primarily on engagement, awareness, and long-term workforce preparedness.

Inaugurating the event, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment said, “Bhutan’s main employment challenge is not the absence of jobs, but the long and difficult transition from education into the labour market.”

Addressing graduates, employers, and development partners, the Minister highlighted that “youth unemployment currently stands at 17.8 percent, despite overall unemployment remaining low.” He explained that “this situation is largely driven by skills mismatch, delayed entry into work, and rising expectations among young jobseekers.”

Lyonpo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating meaningful and dignified employment, stating, “Our focus is on supporting entrepreneurship, strengthening labour market intelligence, and implementing sector-focused initiatives, beginning with tourism and hospitality.” He added that “the National Job Fair is designed to ensure young people leave better informed, more confident, and prepared for the future of work.”

For many participants, the fair represented a renewed opportunity to re-engage with the labour market. Sangay Denyen, who previously worked abroad, said, “I had to return to Bhutan during the COVID-19 pandemic and stayed back to look after my family business.” Now exploring entrepreneurship, he said, “Events like this are important because you can connect directly with opportunities, and sometimes even get a job on the spot, giving youth a real chance to achieve something.”

Similarly, Dawa Choden, a graduate of the College of Natural Resources, shared her struggles after graduation. “I completed my studies three years ago but could not get through the Bhutan Civil Service Examination,” she said. “If I can find a job here, that would be good. If not, I hope to receive training in a relevant field.” She added that “the companies here are very approachable and take time to explain the specific job roles and expectations, which gives me hope.”

Employers participating in the fair also spoke about ongoing recruitment and retention challenges. Lhaden Wangmo, Chief Human Resources Officer of Bhutan Brewery Private Limited, said, “We have many vacancies, and if applicants are interested, we provide on-the-job training and employment.” However, she noted that, “Nowadays some employees stay for only a year or less before leaving, which forces companies to restart the recruitment process.” Reflecting on changing labour dynamics, she added, “Earlier, jobseekers used to come to us looking for work. Today, it is often employers who have to go after jobseekers.”

The high level of interest from jobseekers was evident across several stalls. At Smart Education Consultancy, strong demand was recorded. Dawa Zangmo, Senior Counsellor and Training Director, said, “We announced 20 vacancies, but more than 60 applicants registered.” She added that “every applicant will be contacted and called for interviews.”

As Bhutan continues to confront youth unemployment and evolving workforce expectations, the National Job Fair 2025 stands out as a crucial platform for dialogue between policymakers, employers, and young people. The fair not only highlights available opportunities but also emphasizes the urgent need to better align education, skills development, and labour market demand to secure a more resilient future for Bhutan’s workforce.