NC unanimously adopts Business Plus Committee recommendations on Few Key Economic Sectors

The Business Plus Committee reviewed three recommendations and submitted its findings to the National Council, which unanimously adopted the final set of recommendations.

Eminent member Dasho Phuntsho Rabten said the Business Plus Committee held an internal meeting on December 22 to examine the recommendations.

He explained that out of the 14 recommendations initially proposed, the committee was instructed to review three specific recommendations.

One of the recommendations reviewed was Recommendation Five, which focuses on scaling up timber supply to meet rising domestic demand, reducing the increasing import of wood-based products, and expanding timber exports, particularly to tap into the growing timber market in India.

The committee was also asked to review Recommendation Ten, which calls for upgrading facilities and infrastructure at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Mini Dry Port (MDP), and Land Customs Stations (LCS) with modern automation and technology to improve efficiency and security.

The third recommendation reviewed was Recommendation Fourteen, which proposes exploring and fast-tracking alternative markets for agricultural products beyond the FCBL auction yards to ensure more reliable markets and better prices for farmers.