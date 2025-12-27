Asian Rock Fest gives voice to the rock scene in Bhutan

Share Facebook

Bhutan marked a significant milestone in its contemporary music history with the successful hosting of the first-ever Asian Rock Fest in Paro on 19th and 20th December, consisting 14 Rock bands both international and local. The two-day festival introduced a rock music culture that has largely remained unheard in the country, creating new hope and visibility for Bhutanese rock bands and alternative music communities.

The festival brought together rock bands from across Asia and Bhutan, transforming Paro into a vibrant center of live music and cultural exchange. With a professional stage setup and a high-quality sound system, the event set a new benchmark for live rock performances in Bhutan and demonstrated the country’s growing capacity to host large-scale international music festivals.

International bands from South Korea, Thailand, and other Asian countries performed alongside Bhutanese artists, offering audiences exposure to diverse rock styles and performance cultures. South Korean band Cotoba and a rock band from Thailand were among the international acts that shared the stage with local musicians, strengthening artistic connections across borders and highlighting the regional diversity of rock music.

Bhutanese bands such as Jimi n The Velvet, Paktsho Boiz, The Cross Road, and several other local rock acts showcased original compositions and raw performance energy, reflecting the steady growth of Bhutan’s rock community. The festival was hosted by North H, one of Bhutan’s prominent rock bands, which also played a key role in bringing the vision of Asian Rock Fest to life.

Rabi Kumar Ghalley, Drummer of North H band said, “North H is one of the main forces behind Asia Rock Fest. My responsibility has been to focus on the music and support the vision through our performance. I feel extremely proud that we were able to bring rock music to where it has always belonged in the Bhutanese music scene. The rock community in Bhutan is still very small, and that is exactly why the main aim of this festival is to showcase the energy, passion, and raw power of rock and roll. From my side, the preparation has been about rehearsing well, staying focused, and being mentally prepared for such a huge platform. Being part of this moment means a lot to me, and I believe it will give hope and confidence to many rock bands in Bhutan.

Although rock music has long existed on the margins of Bhutan’s mainstream entertainment scene, Asian Rock Fest provided a rare and dedicated space for artists and audiences to connect through the genre. Throughout the two days, Paro resonated with loud guitars, powerful drum beats, and enthusiastic crowds, signaling a shift in how alternative music is perceived and experienced in the country.

Beyond entertainment, the festival also carried cultural significance. It reflected Bhutan’s evolving creative landscape and growing acceptance of diverse musical expressions. By bringing international and local artists together on one stage, Asian Rock Fest demonstrated how music can serve as a bridge for cultural exchange while strengthening local artistic identity.

Asian Rock Fest not only introduced international rock acts to Bhutanese audiences but also amplified the voices of local bands that have long lacked access to large platforms. The festival has left a lasting impression on musicians and fans alike, raising expectations and hope for more inclusive and diverse music events in Bhutan’s future.