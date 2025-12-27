NC adopts 8 recommendations to strengthen healthcare system

Share Facebook

The National Council (NC), adopted all seven recommendations proposed by the Economic Affairs Committee (EAC), along with an additional recommendation, based on the Review Report on the Healthcare System.

The recommendations focus on addressing key challenges in Bhutan’s healthcare system, including workforce planning, infrastructure development, digital health initiatives, local specialist retention, governance, and private sector participation.

The first recommendation calls for a revision of the National Health Policy 2011. “The NC recommends that the Ministry of Health (MoH) undertake a comprehensive review and revision of the National Health Policy 2011 to align it with contemporary healthcare needs and to strengthen its implementation framework,” the report states. NC also suggested evaluating the need for dedicated national healthcare legislation.

The second recommendation urges the MoH to adopt strategic human resource planning, ensuring adequate recruitment, retention, and distribution of health professionals across the country to address ongoing shortages.

The third recommendation focuses on healthcare procurement, with the MoH, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance (MoF), strengthening procurement processes and internal quality control to avoid the purchase of substandard infrastructure and equipment.

Digital health and connectivity form the fourth recommendation. “The Royal Government should strengthen cybersecurity measures and ensure reliable internet connectivity across all healthcare centres to fully realize the benefits of digital health platforms,” the House said, highlighting the importance of secure and uninterrupted access for telemedicine and other digital solutions.

The fifth recommendation addresses the retention of healthcare professionals. The House urged revising service obligations for MBBS doctors and other staff to make them more flexible and attractive while introducing retention measures such as competitive salaries and career advancement opportunities.

The sixth recommendation aims to reduce dependence on overseas referrals. The House called for a cost-benefit analysis comparing the long-term investment in local specialists and advanced treatment facilities with the recurring costs of sending patients abroad. Based on the results, a plan for recruitment, retention, and establishment of advanced facilities within Bhutan should be developed.

The seventh recommendation proposes unified governance across the healthcare system. Consolidating management under a single framework will enhance accountability, reduce duplication, and improve coordination at all levels of service delivery.

Lastly, as an additional recommendation, the House emphasized the role of the private sector in healthcare. “The Royal Government allows the private sector to operate selected non-essential healthcare services such as dental care, physiotherapy, and other selective outpatient services. This would allow the private sector to complement the Royal Government in providing healthcare services to our people,” the report states.