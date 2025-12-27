Sandeep collected more than Nu 10 mn in mentorship fees

Share Facebook

It has been found that Sandeep Rai Chamling of PandoraBiz collected more than Nu 10 mn in mentorship fees from hundreds of members over the years.

Fees for which he promised to teach them trading and how to earn cryptocurrency, but he did not deliver.

Sandeep collected this large amount from WhatsApp groups he formed over the years with the latest being around 800 members. The fees ranged from Nu 2,777 to Nu 6,262.

The Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) could track down the amount looking at the bank statements of Sandeep since 2022. This is where the charge of deceptive practices will come in.

Sandeep also made money separately from online gambling by earning referral fees by referring people to the crypto gambling site FreeBitco.in. This is where the charge of online gambling will come in.

The RBP has also managed to establish tax evasion from Sandeep’s mentorship activities and also his businesses. The exact amount is yet to be confirmed which the Department of Revenue and Customs is working on, and it will be given to the RBP at a later date which will then hand it over to the OAG.

This is in fact what delayed the RBP case to be sent to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) which will finally be sent on Monday or 29th December 2025 or possibly even Tuesday.

The RBP has also established money laundering in Sandeep’s activities.

The RBP has also found fronting over Sandeep’s license in the past which did not belong to him for his PandoraBiz business.

The RBP is not only submitting its own cases and evidence to the OAG, but it will also submit the 69 complaints made to the Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (CCAA).

The CCAA has 69 official written complaints from victims with a claimed refund amount of Nu 382,137.

The RBP has contacted more than 100 victims in its investigation and will be using their information and complaints too.

Sandeep is currently on bail and as per his bail condition he cannot tamper with evidence, leave the country or promote his controversial mentorship scheme.