Spiritual masters lead Gelephu’s mindfulness foundations

Eight prominent figures from Bhutan’s Vajrayana Buddhist tradition are leading the spiritual foundations of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), with their projects formally granted Royal Charters by His Majesty The King.

According to GMC, the spiritual leaders include the Central Monastic Body, His Holiness the Je Khenpo, Gangtey Trulku Rinpoche, Shechen Rabjam Rinpoche, Zuri Trulku, His Holiness Drikung Kyabgon, Khenpo Karma Wangchuk, and Trulku Marp. These individuals are guiding a group of ten sacred projects that form the spiritual base of the city.

The eight chartered projects include initiatives such as the Gelephu Dzong, also called the Vajrayana Centre, led by the Central Monastic Body. This center will focus on Vajrayana training and sacred arts. His Holiness the Je Khenpo is guiding the Tashi Gomang Chorten, which was initiated by Lam Tshering Wangdi and inspired by the Dorjidhen Stupa in Bodh Gaya.

Khenpo Karma Wangchuk is leading the Barchey Kuensel Chorten, which will be constructed in Samtenling and will feature a main stupa surrounded by 108 smaller stupas. Zuri Trulku is heading the Vajrakilaya Research Centre, which will focus on preserving Vajrakilaya teachings and rare scriptures.

Gangtey Trulku Rinpoche is initiating the Kurkulee Centre, which incorporates sacred mandala geometry and will house the Kurkulee Tara statue. Shechen Rabjam Rinpoche is overseeing Kesang Do Nags Shedrupling, a higher learning institute for Buddhist studies. His Holiness Drikung Kyabgon has proposed the Kangyur Labyrinth, a contemplative space that integrates sacred texts. Trulku Marp is leading the Gyenyen Nyekhang, which honors Gyenyen Jakpa Melen, the protector of Gelephu.

GMC stated that a second wave of proposals from other spiritual leaders is currently under review. In addition to the eight chartered projects, two royal initiatives will also begin construction. These are the Gelephu Chorten, inspired by the Jarong Khashor Stupa, and the Guru Nangsid Zilnon Lhakhang, modeled after Kurje Lhakhang in Bumthang.

The ten spiritual projects are part of a broader vision that includes non-religious mindfulness spaces. According to GMC, future developments will include contemplative parks, wellness retreats, and cultural learning centers.

GMC defines mindfulness as a way of living that is intentional, present, and grounded in values such as balance, awareness, and compassion. It is described as central to how the city is designed, governed, and developed.

The city’s design aims to align human wellbeing, ecological harmony, and economic progress. Public spaces, mobility systems, and built environments are being planned to reduce stress and encourage reflection. Features such as green spaces, walkability, water elements, and silence zones are part of this design approach.

Development principles include architectural harmony, environmental sensitivity, and cultural coherence. GMC stated that these values are being incorporated into planning policies to guide the city’s growth.

Mindfulness will also be part of education, work culture, and governance. The education system is expected to support inner and outer development, while workplaces will focus on wellbeing and purpose. Governance, according to GMC, will reflect values such as reflection, humility, and service.

GMC described mindfulness not just as a practice, but as a culture that will shape the social fabric of the city. Through public events, wellness infrastructure, and community engagement, the city aims to promote kindness, equity, and a slower, more intentional pace of life.

GMC noted that mindfulness is being integrated into every part of the city’s structure, from governance and law to business and architecture. It has positioned itself as a distinct model among global wellness cities. The city is also presented as a unique setting for institutions and investors in wellness, values-based education, and conscious tourism.