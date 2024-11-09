Substance use offence tops crime chart this year

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Offence related to substance use tops the crime chart this year. As of 22nd October 2024 RBP recorded 1,541 related cases.

A total of 2,717 individuals were arrested for substance use related offence, with 2,339 individuals arrested for abuse and 378 for trafficking. RBP revealed that mosty of these individuals is under treatment.

Second highest offence is Domestic Violence (DV) with 462 cases registered, battery offences with 371 cases, larceny with 203 cases and burglary with 155 cases.

A total of 640 cases related to offences of women and child were recorded including 462 DV cases, 87 sexual violence cases, 60 cases of children in conflict with the law, 21 suicides and 10 attempted suicides.

Sexual offences saw 87 registered cases, including 51 rape cases, 35 sexual abuse cases and 1 other. Of the 87 total cases, 40 involved rape of child above 12 years, 21 child molestation, 10 sexual harassment and 5 statutory rape cases.

The RBP statistics reveal that alcohol consumption is a primary trigger for domestic violence, with 292 cases related to alcohol. Other contributing factors include extramarital affairs with 32 cases, no reason 8 cases and social media led to 3 cases.

Division XI Thimphu recorded the highest number of cases with 1,157 followed by Division II Phuntsholing with 530, Division V Gelephu with 354, Division I Paro with 272, and Division IV Samtse with 175.

As of 22nd October, 2024 a total of 3,117 cases were registered. 2,866 were cases related to penal and 251 non-penal.