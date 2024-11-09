Vehicle sales continue upward trend

Share Facebook

Three months after lifting the vehicle import moratorium, car dealerships across the country are reporting a significant rise in sales. Since the restrictions ended, several brands have ramped up deliveries to meet growing demand.

Toyota’s distributor, the State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited (STCBL), has received 123 Toyota units to date, as they work to fulfill existing and new orders.

Meanwhile, newcomer Daksho MG Motors Private Limited, representing India’s Morris Garages (MG), is making its mark.

An official from MG Motors shared, “Being new, we’re focusing on advertising to build our presence. So far, we’ve delivered three vehicles and have five more on order.” MG Motors shared their advantage of trained technicians and easy access to spare parts in the country, setting it apart from the same brand from China.

Zimdra is also getting a lot of orders given that its Maruti Alto and Wagon R and other more upscale brands too.

Ugen Auto is also getting orders for its Bharat Benz and Fuso commercial vehicles and buses in the country.

Shingkhar Private Limited, which represents Kia Motors in the country, reports receiving an average of two bookings per day.

The company’s popular models, the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos, are both attracting high interest, each garnering nearly equal bookings. An official from Shingkhar noted, “We’re seeing steady demand and are currently able to deliver vehicles within around 60 days. We expect interest to keep increasing in the coming months.”

Since the moratorium lift, Shingkhar has delivered over 150 Kia vehicles.

Honda Bhutan, the dealer for Honda Motors, has also seen strong demand, delivering over 20 units. Their new entry-level SUV model has proven popular, offering features and comfort similar to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, but at a more affordable price point. With many pre-orders before the moratorium was lifted, Honda is managing a delivery time of around 45 days.

Since the moratorium was lifted, three new dealers have entered the market, adding to a total of 41 vehicle dealers now operating across the country.