The Visionary Leader

By Tshering Chophel

Oh, he the one who is great Oh, he the one who is a myth

The one that everyone admires The one that everyone desires The one that cares

The one that is rare The one that is selfless

The one that is priceless

Oh, he the one that we call King

Oh, he the one for whom I will sing

On 11th November, Bhutan celebrates the 70th Birth Anniversary of one of its greatest and most beloved Monarchs, His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck. Born in 1955, His Majesty is often regarded as a prophesied king, a sacred reincarnation destined to safeguard the nation and lead it towards peace and prosperity. From a young age, he travelled across the country alongside his father, the Third Druk Gyalpo, developing a deep understanding of the people and their lives.

In 1972, following the untimely passing of his father, His Majesty ascended the throne at the age of 16. Despite his youth, his reign marked a period of extraordinary transformation and progress. Under his leadership, Bhutan witnessed the construction of roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and countless other developments that improved the quality of life for all Bhutanese.

Among his many achievements, His Majesty’s greatest gift to the nation was the introduction of the visionary concept of Gross National Happiness (GNH), a philosophy that values spiritual, emotional, and environmental well-being over material wealth. He believed that “Gross National Happiness is more important than Gross National Product”. GNH became Bhutan’s guiding philosophy, promoting a balanced approach to development that focuses on happiness, sustainability, and compassion.

One of His Majesty’s most remarkable accomplishments was the peaceful transition from an absolute monarchy to a Democratic Constitutional Monarchy. In 2008, Bhutan adopted a new system of governance known as the Democratic Constitutional Monarchy, allowing citizens to elect their own leaders through free and fair elections. This transition was peaceful and unique, a reflection of His Majesty’s foresight and deep trust in his people. The introduction of democracy gave Bhutanese citizens a sense of responsibility, participation and ownership in shaping their nation’s future.

Environmental conservation was another pillar of His Majesty’s vision for Bhutan’s development. He believed that a healthy environment is essential for true happiness and sustainable progress. When formulating GNH, he made environmental preservation one of its four main pillars. Under his leadership, Bhutan adopted a constitutional mandate that a minimum of 60% of the country’s land must remain under forest cover for all time, ensuring the protection of Bhutan’s forests, wildlife, and ecosystems.

His Majesty also established numerous national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and nature reserves, making Bhutan the world’s only carbon-negative country, a global model for green governance and sustainable living.

Economically, His Majesty The Fourth King was committed to achieving balanced development, modernising Bhutan without compromising its cultural heritage or natural environment. He focused on improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure, ensuring that both urban and rural communities benefited equally. His Majesty also recognised Bhutan’s immense potential for hydropower generation, developing clean energy projects that provided electricity domestically and export income through trade with India. The revenue from hydropower has become a major source of national income, funding free education, healthcare, and continued development while keeping Bhutan environmentally sustainable.

Beyond development, His Majesty is a protector of Bhutan’s peace, independence, and sovereignty. During his reign, he safeguarded the nation’s security and ensured its stability amidst regional challenges. One of the most defining moments of his reign was the military operation in December 2003 against Indian insurgent groups (ULFA, NDFB, and Bodo militants) who had established camps in southern Bhutan. In a rare act of personal leadership, His Majesty led the Royal Bhutan Army himself, demonstrating unparalleled bravery and commitment. The successful operation protected Bhutan’s territorial integrity and strengthened its sovereignty, earning His Majesty deep respect both at home and abroad.

His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo’s reign remains one of the most remarkable chapters in Bhutan’s history. His visionary leadership transformed Bhutan into a modern, peaceful, and environmentally conscious nation, a rare example of progress achieved through compassion, wisdom, and foresight. He taught that true success is not measured by wealth but by the happiness and well-being of the people. His deep love for the nation, his humility, and his dedication to peace continue to inspire generations.

As Bhutan celebrates his Birth Anniversary each year, His Majesty’s legacy shines brightly, reminding all Bhutanese, especially the youth, to lead with kindness, protect the environment, uphold unity, and carry forward his timeless vision of GNH.

That is why he is the Selfless King.

The writer is student of Gyalpozhing College of Information Technology, School of Computing ‘D’ (Year 1).