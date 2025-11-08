A Tribute to the Great Fourth

By Kinley Tenzin Wangchuk

As the nation’s weight upon young shoulders came to rest,

You rose with the cry: One Nation, One People! – Your quest.

With values in hand, you guided the state,

And Gross National Happiness you made our fate.

You told the bureaucracy: Progress must serve the soul,

Not just figures and plans – but a deeper goal.

You lit the way with a visionary flame,

A Lodestar now the world seeks to name.

You told us the Monarchy must evolve with grace,

A Constitution born – change none could erase.

A King who would choose to set down the crown,

To raise up his people, not wear a gold crown.

A selfless Monarch in an age of greed,

When plunder and profit are all that most heed.

You stood for the Earth, for justice, for right,

A beacon of wisdom, a sovereign light.

In a world crying out for leaders sincere,

Your courage and clarity draw us near.

We bow in respect, with hearts full of pride,

For the force of your vision, our nation’s guide.