Thimphu Art Camp inspires balance between creativity and screen use

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In Thimphu, a three-day art camp has reminded many people, young and old alike, that life beyond screens can be just as exciting. While mobile phones and digital devices have become part of daily routines, they are also taking up more free time than ever before. To address this, local artists organized an art camp that encouraged participants to step away from their phones and rediscover the joy of creativity.

The camp, organised by PADA Art Studio, brought together more than 50 participants. Over the course of three days, they explored drawing, painting, clay modelling, and also learned about the benefits and risks of digital technology. The organisers said the goal was not to cut people off from the digital world, but to help them strike a healthier balance.

One of the artists said, “We noticed that many people, especially children, spend hours online without realizing how much time has passed. Our intention is to show that creative activities can be just as engaging, while also being better for mental well-being.”

Participants echoed this sentiment. One of them shared, “I had never thought about how much time I waste just scrolling. After this camp, I feel like I want to spend more time drawing and creating instead of always being on my phone.”

Another participant highlighted the importance of working with others: “Usually, my weekends are spent on screens or doing things alone. But here, I got to collaborate, share ideas, and learn from people my age. That made it even more enjoyable.”

Others pointed out that the sessions on digital literacy were eye-opening. “It was helpful to learn about the advantages of technology as well as the dangers of using it too much. Now, I understand better how to use my phone more responsibly,” said one participant.

The camp was carried out under the SHIFT Campaign, funded by Save the Children Bhutan. SHIFT has been supporting youth-led initiatives in Bhutan for the past few years, encouraging them to create meaningful changes in their communities.

Organizers believe such programs are becoming increasingly important. “Technology will continue to grow, but we want to remind people that real experiences, whether through art, sports, or conversations, are equally important for a healthy lifestyle,” said one of the facilitators.

As screen addiction becomes more common across age groups, initiatives like these offer a reminder that creativity and human connection can be powerful tools in balancing modern life.