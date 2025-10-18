Three Additional Spiritual Projects Receive Royal Edicts in Gelephu Mindfulness City Gelephu, Bhutan

Share Facebook

Three new spiritual projects have been officially approved by His Majesty The King, Chairman of the Board of Directors (BOD) of Gelephu Mindfulness City on October 16, 2025 .

These projects are in addition to the eight that were approved earlier this year.

The Royal Kashos (Royal edicts) were formally handed over by Secretary of Dratshang Lhentshog, Dasho Zangla Namgyel. The ceremony took place today at Changangkha Lhakhang and was attended by members of the GMC team.

The three newly approved projects are: Druk Ugyen Samye Ling – Under the patronage of Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche, this project will strengthen the Buddha Dharma in keeping with Bhutan’s rich spiritual heritage.

Gelephu Maitreya Temple – Led by Trulku Kunga Tenzin, this temple will serve as a spiritual landmark dedicated to Maitreya Buddha.

Tara Retreat Center – Established by Bhutan Tara Foundation under the patronage of Leytshog Lopen Sangay Dorji of the Central Monastic Body, this center will provide a dedicated space for Tara practice and retreats.

These projects build upon the eight spiritual initiatives that received Royal edicts in a ceremony at Simtokha Dzong in May 2025.

Just as these sites represent Bhutan’s spiritual heritage, GMC’s spiritual projects continue this tradition, looking to the future.

Including two Royal Projects—the Gelephu Chorten and Guru Nangsid Zilnon Lhakhang, and the Tabab Chorten by the Central Monastic Body—a total of 14 sacred projects are already being established in GMC.

A Buddhist University, retreat centers, and other spaces for reflection form the foundations of a vibrant spiritual hub in GMC, where mindfulness and contemplation will be part of everyday life. “As more of these approved projects get underway, we’re very encouraged to see GMC’s spiritual vision already taking shape,” said Dasho Tashi Dorji, Head of Spiritual Affairs of GMC.

About Gelephu Mindfulness City

The Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region is a visionary initiative of creating a world-class and vibrant economic hub in the southern plains of Bhutan centred around mindfulness, sustainability and innovation. The SAR aims to integrate traditional Bhutanese values, globally accepted legal frameworks, cutting-edge design and technology and harnesses the Kingdom’s abundant green power to serve as a global exemplar of holistic development. Please visit www.gmc.bt or contact at info@gmc.bt and invest@gmc.bt for more information.