20 nurses from India on contract have been recruited this month at JDWNRH

Despite persistent concerns over nurse shortages in the country’s hospitals and primary healthcare centers, the Ministry of Health (MoH) is stepping up efforts to increase staffing through a series of new recruitments.

Health Minister, Tandin Wangchuk, said that the National Medical Services (NMS) inducted 191 Diploma Nurses with effect from 15th September 2025. All of them are graduates of the three nursing institutions in Bhutan, and have been deployed across the country in supervisory and support roles to strengthen service delivery.

To further close the staffing gap, another cohort of 100 national B.Sc. nurses is in the final stages of recruitment. Their appointments are being processed on a contract basis, with MoH planning to place them by the end of this month.

The Health Minister said these additions are expected to alleviate pressure on overworked health professionals and improve patient care in both urban and rural health centers.

As part of the gradual rollout, the 20 Indian nurses have already reported to the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH). They will formally begin their duties as they have received a short orientation.

MoH provided a two-day training to familiarize them with workplace protocols, hospital systems and clinical expectations before sending them to their respective postings.

While the shortage of nurses has long posed challenges for the delivery of timely and quality healthcare services, MoH is looking on the new intakes, contractual appointments and phased placements to stabilize the situation.

MoH has also hinted at continuing recruitment drives in the coming year to ensure hospitals and Basic Health Units are adequately staffed.