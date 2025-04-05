A Reflective Moment at Pemathang: The 2nd Batch Gyalsung Passing Out Parade

Share Facebook

By Goob Sonam Drukpa

It was a great privilege and honour to be invited to the 2nd batch passing out parade ceremony of Gyalsung at Pemathang, Samdrupjongkhar, on March 23, 2025

It was an emotional and proud moment to witness our young Bhutanese, mostly from humble background, who have attained the age of 18, standing in military fatigues building confidence, comradeship, discipline, and resilience. Seeing them work as a team developing strong character, sound interpersonal and professional skills and embracing hardship with determination reassured us that they are prepared to contribute to nation-building in the 21st century.

We graciously extend our deepest appreciation to the four Gyalsung Academies and especially the Royal Bhutan Army and Royal Bhutan Police.

It was truly impressive to witness the outstanding facilities provided to the boys and girls in the Gyalsung pro-gramme. The housing structures were not only beautifully designed, but also built with futuristic vision, offering comfort and ample space.

The meals served were ex-cellent, ensuring the trainees received healthy and nourishing food. Over-all, the facilities were thoughtfully designed to make the trainees feel a strong sense of belonging and comfort, playing a crucial role in shaping and molding them for their future contributions to the nation.

Over the past two decades, Bhutan has undergone remarkable economic and political transformation, but challenges like youth unemployment, substance abuse, and socioeconomic disparities have become a growing concern. In re-sponse, His Majesty launched the Gyalsung programme in 2024 with the noble ambition of shaping our future citizens and empowering our youth with the skills and discipline needed for nation-building.

This programme will unquestionably have a positive impact for the youth particularly at the age where proper guidance is required in the guise of their transition towards fruitful adulthood in the society.

This visionary initiative will remain one of His Majesty’s greatest legacies of Bhutan and its people.

On this significant occasion of witnessing the passing out parade of 2nd batch of Gyalsung trainees, we remain deeply grateful to His Majesty for his unwavering vision, leadership, and dedication to shaping a brighter future for our youth and our country.