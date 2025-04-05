Comparing visitor numbers and revenue in Jan and Feb 2024 and 2025

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In January 2024, tourists generated USD 3 million in revenue.

However, in January 2025, there was again USD mn due to a notable increase in Indian tourist arrivals, which grew by 11.21% compared to a slight decline in other tourists.

In February 2024, countries other than India tourists (COTI) earned USD 3.0 million from 2,367 tourists, while USD 1.6 million was earned in revenue with 3,400 Indian tourists arriving.

By February 2025, COTI’s revenue dropped to USD 2.8 million, a 6.67% decrease, and the number of tourist arrivals also decreased to 2,261. On the other hand, a 6.25% decrease in revenue (down to USD 1.5 million) and 4.7% decrease in Indian tourist arrivals (down to 3,238).

The government is also working on diversifying tourism peroducts and amenities to make Bhutan attractive and spread tourism year-round and across Bhutan and developing tourism events such as Gastronomy Event and Welllness Event, The Great Yeti Quest, Meeting of Nine Evils Festival, Carnival and Tourism Bhutan Fair.