Bhutan’s Ganoderma mushroom powers a new global skincare brand in Malaysia

Bhutan’s highland mushrooms and spices have stepped onto the global wellness stage with the official launch of Beaubelle Lumina Wholistic Plus – Age Joyfully, a premium herbal skincare and wellness product in Malaysia. The product features Bhutanese-grown Ganoderma (Reishi) mushroom, celebrated for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating properties.

The launch follows a landmark collaboration between Menjong Sorig Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd., Bhutan’s leading manufacturer of traditional medicines, and Beaubelle Asia-Pacific, a Swiss-founded skincare company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.

Unlike conventional partnerships, this initiative is deeply rooted in Bhutanese agriculture. The key ingredient, Ganoderma mushroom, was cultivated by farmers in Goen Shari (Punakha) and Khatoed and Khamed (Gasa), supported by technical guidance from the National Mushroom Centre and financial backing from the Bhutan for Life project. The product’s herbal blend also includes ginger and yellow turmeric from Zhemgang, black turmeric from Pemagatshel, and black pepper from Mongar, showcasing Bhutan’s rich agro-diversity.

The Department of Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives (DAMC) facilitated testing, logistics, and market readiness. Under a two-year agreement, Menjong Sorig retains exclusive rights to supply all raw materials, while Beaubelle provides technology transfer and develops market access in Malaysia.

Officials say the launch represents more than a single product—it is part of a broader vision to strengthen Bhutan’s agro-based exports and address the trade imbalance. In 2024, Bhutan exported Nu 5.46 million worth of vegetable products to Malaysia, while imports, mainly rice, pharmaceuticals, coffee, and milk powder, totaled Nu 579.84 million. Bhutan’s Agrifood Strategy 2034 seeks to expand such ventures, transforming local farms and herbs into internationally recognized wellness brands.