CAVA Beach Volleyball Championship for “Climate Change”

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Beach Volleyball Championship league is not just any ordinary game, as it is putting climate change front and center, using the sport to amplify the message of environmental responsibility.

Bhutan Volleyball Federation (BVF) is hosting a unique yet special volleyball tournament in the country, which is happening for the first time. The CAVA for Bhutan is not just an advocacy step towards climate change, but also an opportunity, especially for women participants, to get exposure.

Program officer of BVF, Ugyen Dorji, said, “Beach volleyball tournament, though widely played in other countries, is happening for first time in Bhutan. This has given an opportunity for Bhutanese participants, especially women. As for the men, they participated twice in international tournaments, and at least have the experience.”

“While the title, beach volleyball can be conceived as a volleyball match played in the beach, that conception is incorrect. It is a volleyball match played outdoors on sand. Professional matches are always played on artificial beach, which is made on sand,” he said.

He said that as a host country, both men and women participants have the advantage to form three teams, whereas other country can only have two teams. This creates opportunity for more participation as well as minimize expenditure incurred while travelling to their country.

Large cheering crowds have gathered to watch the beach volleyball tournament for the first time.

In the upcoming project, BVF is planning to give coaching clinic to the youth regarding beach volleyball. The duration will be for three months, and the youth will be trained by an international coach from the Netherlands.

He said, beach volleyball is more popular in international countries compared to indoor volleyball. So, players from international countries are at a higher level than our players.

2 male team participants from Bhutan have been to Bangladesh in 2022 and 2023. Women training has been ongoing for only 3 months.

During the first match on 1 August, male teams and female teams from Bhutan competed. More than 1,000 people gathered.

The second day saw 4 teams participating.

Comparing the scores, from the male participants, the Maldivian team is seen as unbeatable.

BVF is broadcasting the matches live on their page, with the hope that viewers from the participating countries would watch, and concerns over climate change can also reach them.

Delegates from CAVA are also witnessing and monitoring the match. 1 technical supervisor from India, a referee each from Sri Lanka, Nepal, India and the Maldives are present in the tournament.

School Sport Instructors (SSI) from Thimphu are also observing the matches.

The current technical delegate for CAVA, said that though Bhutan has no professional coach, if need be, CAVA will be providing any necessary assistance.

CAVA’s goal for 2024-2025 is to host minimum 1 beach volleyball event.

He also said that beach volleyball is experiencing a global surge in popularity. This is evident in the recent stunning Paris Olympics venue, where the iconic Eiffel Tower served as a breathtaking backdrop for the game.

Other countries are partaking in the ongoing CAVA beach volleyball championship league are Maldives, Nepal, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.