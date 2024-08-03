Bhutanese archer shows promise at the Paris Olympics

Share Facebook

Lam Dorji, a 29-year-old archer from Lauri village in Samdrup Jongkhar, put up a tough match against his much higher ranked Italian opponent, Alessandro Paoli, in the Paris Olympics on 3 July 2024.

He started strong, drawing the first set and winning the second. However, he lost the next 3 sets.

Lam’s journey began in 2012 when he was selected as one of the top 100 archers out of 1,500 participants at the Bhutan Archery Federation’s nationwide talent hunt and training camp.

After a two-week coaching session, he was chosen for the national squad, beginning a journey that has seen him become a prominent figure in Bhutanese archery.

He said, “Archery is more than just a sport in Bhutan. It’s deeply ingrained in our culture and character. As the national sport, it plays a significant role in both our social and spiritual life. Competing at the Olympics was a dream come true, a moment of immense pride and a testament to our dedication and discipline. It represented Bhutan’s participation on the international stage, displaying our values and rich cultural history.”

His preparation for the game included training in Bhutan, as well as a pre-game training camp in Toulouse, France, to further acclimatize.

He said, “Competing at the highest level was challenging. However, representing Bhutan against the world’s top athletes made it even more special. The experience taught me resilience, perseverance, and the importance of self-reflection. It also fostered mental toughness, sportsmanship, and a deep respect for the values of both success and failure.”

His commitment to archery extends beyond personal achievement. He is eager to mentor younger archers, sharing his knowledge and experience to inspire the younger generation.

He said that he wants to contribute to the preservation and promotion of archery as a vital part of our cultural heritage. He wants to instill values of discipline, focus, and teamwork, while building a supportive community that encourages personal growth and celebrates achievements.

“My proudest moment is participating in the Olympics, wearing the national flag on my chest and having ‘Bhutan’ written on my back. I stood with pride and honor as a Bhutanese in front of 10,500 athletes,” Lam Dorji said.

He said, “To young Bhutanese archers, I would advise focusing on determination and practice. Accepting the discipline and patience is must to perfect your skills. We must stay linked to our cultural roots, as archery is firmly ingrained in Bhutanese culture. Most importantly, keeping an optimistic attitude, setting specific goals, and remembering the perseverance and hard work are essential for success.”

He said that it is natural to experience both victories and defeats in any game. He added, “Whether you win or lose, we should never let it discourage us from pursuing our passions.”