A shift from family planning to population decline concerns as 74.2% of women use contraception

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The recent Health Survey Report 2024 provides detailed insights into contraceptive use, family planning preferences, and demographic trends that are shaping the country’s population growth.

The survey reveals that a substantial of about 74.2 percent of women currently married or in a union are utilizing some form of contraception. Among these, injectables emerge as the most favored method, embraced by 22.1 percent of women.

Male condoms follow closely at 18.4 percent, with female sterilization used by 13.7 percent.

Interestingly, contraceptive use shows notable variation based on educational background.

Women with no formal education have the highest usage rate at 76.4%, followed closely by those with lower secondary education at 76.0%, and primary education or less at 75.2%.

Conversely, women with higher secondary education have the lowest rate of contraceptive use at 69.3%.

Bhutan had a fertility rate of 1.7 percent, but the recent health survey shows an increase to 2 percent, however, the current rate still falls short of the replacement rate of 2.1 percent.

Geographic disparities in the use of contraceptives are also evident as Haa stands out with the use of contraceptive use rate of 89.0 percent, whereas, Phuentsholing Thromde reports the lowest usage at 58.7.

The survey further delved into family planning preferences, revealing that 59.0% of women do not wish to have more children, while 7% express a desire to have another child soon.

In the olden days, the use of contraceptives was historically promoted for family planning purposes, but recent statistics reveal that the fertility rate has now dropped below the replacement level causing unforeseen challenges.

The Health Secretary, Pemba Wangchuk, during the first day of the WHO media workshop on 30 July addressed the issue, emphasizing that the initial goal of advocating contraceptive use was to ensure manageable family sizes, and improve maternal and child health outcomes.

“The initial goal of advocating contraceptive use was to ensure manageable family sizes and improve maternal and child health outcomes. The intention was never to control the population, but to empower families with choices,” the Health Secretary stated, and added, “However, the current demographic trends indicate that our population growth is not sustainable in the long run.”

However, the current government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has developed plans to improve the country’s population growth.

These initiatives include a Nu 10,000 incentive for the third child, In Vitro Fertilization (IVP) services, and the establishment of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital.

Health officials from both the WHO and the Ministry of Health are optimistic that these measures will be successful in achieving the 13th Five-Year-Plan target to improve population growth.