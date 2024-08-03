Gyalsung Training Program Announced: Schedule and Details for Upcoming Batches

Share Facebook

For the inaugural batch of 2024, the training will be divided into two cohorts. The first cohort will begin on 5 September 2024 with 2,108 Gyalsars and conclude on 3 December 2024. The second cohort will start on 16 December 2024 with 1,570 Gyalsars and finish on 15 March 2025.

The program for Gyalsung is designed to shape future leaders, and will be held at four Gyalsung Academies across the country: Gyalpozhing Gyalsung Academy in Mongar, Jamtsholing Gyalsung Academy in Samtse, Khotokha Gyalsung Academy in Wangdue, and Pemathang Gyalsung Academy in Samdrup Jongkhar.

The Gyalsung Training Program’s inaugural batch is set to welcome a diverse group of trainees. The first cohort will consist of 2,108 individuals, allocated across four Gyalsung Academies. Pemathang, Gyalpozhing, and Jamtsholing Gyalsung Academies will each host 600 Gyalsars, while Gyalposhing Gyalsung Academy will accommodate 308 Gyalsars.

The second cohort, starting on 16 December 2024 will include 1,570 individuals. This group will be distributed with 446 Gyalsars at each of the Pemathang, Jamtsholing, and Khotokha Academies, and 232 at Gyalpozhing Gyalsung Academy.

Following this, the 2025 batch will also be segmented into two cohorts. The first cohort is scheduled to commence on 1 April 2025, and end on 30 June 2025. The second cohort will run from 1 August 2025, to 30 October 2025.

Each Gyalsung Academy will play a pivotal role in delivering this comprehensive training program, ensuring a consistent and high-quality experience for all participants.

The Gyalsung Training 2024 program is set to commence with a rigorous three-month integrated curriculum. The training will include Basic Military Training (BMT), conducted by the Royal Bhutan Armed Forces, and leadership development sessions led by the Royal Institute of Governance and Strategic Studies.

Gyalsars will enhance their physical strength and fitness through a series of exercises including obstacle courses, weapon handling, and endurance drills. The Zhung Dratshang will oversee Choeshey Larim, while specialists will cover critical subjects such as Driglam Namzha, Bhutanese History, and National Security.

Physical training will begin with foundational aerobic and anaerobic exercises, and will progress to more demanding activities such as rappelling and speed marches. The regimen, part of the Physical Proficiency Training (PPT) and Battle Physical Endurance Training, will be tailored to the varying fitness levels of participants.

A structured sports program will also be a key component, featuring team sports like football, volleyball, and basketball. Gyalsars will be encouraged to excel in one sport while gaining exposure to others, fostering both fitness and teamwork. The barracks environment will teach communal living skills, cleanliness, and respect for others, all while fostering leadership and teamwork.

Discipline is crucial, with strict adherence to academy rules and regulations expected. Serious infractions will result in significant consequences. Gyalsars will have limited leave, with exceptions granted only for compassionate reasons, and must adhere to specific liberty and mobile phone usage policies.

Cosmetics and jewelry are prohibited during training to maintain uniformity and focus. The Gyalsung Service Center will provide essential amenities, including food and basic services, while driving and visitor access will be restricted to ensure safety and order.

This comprehensive training program is designed to equip Gyalsars with the skills, discipline, and resilience needed to excel in their future roles, ensuring a strong foundation for their leadership journey.

Starting with the 2026 batch, the Gyalsung Training Program will adopt a new structure, extending over 11 months. The training will begin on 1 March 2026, and continue until the end of January 2027.