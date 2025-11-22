DANTAK initiates Nu 150 mn long-term stabilization measures for Damchu–Chukha bypass to ensure road safety

Share Facebook

Project DANTAK is undertaking extensive long-term stabilization works along the Damchu–Chukha bypass after a series of severe rain-induced damages forced repeated closures in October and November this year.

The bypass, which lies in a geologically fragile zone, sustained significant pavement damages due to landslides across multiple locations, prompting an emergency restoration supported by heavy machinery and round-the-clock deployment of staff and labourers.

Heavy rains on 4th-5th October and 28th-30th October triggered major damages at stretches on km 4.7, 17.7, 19.9, 20.25, 23.7, and 23.85, including a large landslide at km 6.7 that delayed road reopening by two days.

Several permanent structures had also suffered damage, most of which have since been repaired at the earliest.

DANTAK shared that recurring slope failures and collapsing roads have highlighted the need for deeper geotechnical interventions.

To address these long-standing vulnerabilities, Project DANTAK has initiated a comprehensive slope stabilization work in collaboration with IIT Guwahati. Geotechnical tests are being conducted across slide-prone sections, and once the final recommendations are submitted, full-scale stabilization measures will be carried out at all sensitive locations.

This marks one of the most significant long-term safety investments along a road that has struggled with seasonal instability.

In the immediate term, DANTAK has realigned the most heavily damaged stretches including the major failure at km 19.9 and restored connectivity for light vehicles.

DANTAK shared that due to safety concerns and ongoing works, only light vehicles have been allowed on the road.

Restoration works continue at all affected points, including concreting, pavement rebuilding, and earth-retention structures. The team is operating day and night, supported by four excavators, a bulldozer, two self-loading mixers, and multiple tippers and dumpers brought in from across the country, including from eastern Bhutan.

Despite the scale of destruction, DANTAK expects to allow the movement of all vehicle types by mid-December 2025, once double-laning and strengthening works at the realigned section are completed.

Works under emergency powers of Director General Border Roads were sanctioned to restore the damages. The likely cost of repair and restoration is approximately Nu 150 million which shall be utilized over a period of next six months to repair the damages caused due to heavy rainfall.

In addition to slope protection, several preventive measures are underway to enhance resilience along the road.

These include the improvement of cross-drainage systems through the installation of precast culverts for faster construction which has been carried out pre monsoon, stabilization of the subgrade using lime, and reinforcement of critical stretches with interlinked concrete blocks.

DANTAK is also introducing geosynthetic concrete mats and traditional concrete to expedite the construction of lined drains and improve drainage quality.

Project DANTAK stated that the Damchu-Chukha road being a relatively new alignment through a geologically unstable area is still stabilizing, and due to which it sustains damages every season. As such, the combination of immediate restoration and long-term stabilization is essential to ensure commuter safety.

DANTAK expressed gratitude to the Royal Government of Bhutan and the public for their support and patience while they are trying their best to contain the damage.

With continuous technical interventions and a major stabilization plan underway, the Damchu-Chukha bypass is expected to become significantly safer and more resilient in the years ahead.