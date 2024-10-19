DHI to follow up on the momentum created by Bhutan Innovation Forum

Druk Holding and Investments (DHI), the main organizer of the Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF), reflected on the event’s success and its implications for the future.

The three-day event brought over 100 distinguished speakers, some 90 international experts and more than 10 speakers from Bhutan, to discuss important global challenges and innovative solutions, creating valuable connections and dynamic discussions.

One of the standout moments was the significant international interest in Bhutan, particularly regarding the vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

An official from DHI shared, “The Gelephu Mindfulness City is not just a dream; it’s a vision that can become a reality through continued effort and collaboration.”

“This forum was a historic milestone for Bhutan, being the first of its kind in the country. The successful execution of the event, without major issues, reflected the dedication of all involved. Participants united to focus on common goals, moving closer to realizing His Majesty’s vision for the nation,” the official further added.

Looking ahead, DHI is committed to building on the momentum generated by the forum.

Several key initiatives will be pursued in the coming months. First, DHI plans to create a framework for continuous discussions among stakeholders. This will help maintain the energy from the forum and address emerging challenges together.

Second, the organization aims to identify and implement innovative projects that align with the vision for the GMC. These projects will focus on sustainable development and mindfulness, ensuring that progress aligns with the values of the community.

Lastly, DHI shared that they’ll keep in touch with all forum participants, seeking their feedback to ensure future initiatives reflect the community’s needs and aspirations. DHI firmly believes that clear goals and shared interests can lead to significant achievements.

Engaging conversations took place on both the main and founders’ stages, showcasing the potential for collaboration and shared learning.

BIF marked a vital step for Bhutan, sparking valuable conversations, and uniting leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from around the globe to support Bhutan’s ambitious vision of establishing the GMC.