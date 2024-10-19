Why Media Matters in Bhutan

Share Facebook

By Yangchen C. Rinzin

The media is regarded as the fourth pillar of the state, playing a crucial role in keeping the public informed and enabling them to make informed decisions. The Constitution safeguards the freedoms of speech and information signifying media has a vital role in a democracy.

News and information hold immense importance, especially considering the ongoing shifts in political and socio-economic landscapes. An informed citizenry is the foundation of a thriving democracy and media has a responsibility to work for and serve the public.

Many studies have also shown that the mass media in Bhutan has become dynamic in terms of the social, political, economic, and environmental situation in the last two decades. It has also shown that the media has served the government, policymakers, and the public in nation-building. Given the significant reforms and changes taking place in Bhutan, the role of media becomes even more pronounced in our current context.

Any kind of news reporting, apart from informing people, is also considered a way to garner public debates, and discussion, and receive feedback from the public on the various policies and decisions adopted by the government. The information between the people and the government also serves as policy responses. Media must play a crucial role in framing public debates and shaping public perceptions by selecting which issues are highlighted and how they are represented.

There is a common belief that “the democratisation process is accompanied by a rapidly expanding media industry.” However, as highlighted by one of the senior journalists, the media sector appears to have moved backwards with democracy, particularly in terms of diminishing access to information and restrictions on freedom of expression. Bureaucrats frequently decline to engage or share information with journalists, citing various regulations, which poses a significant obstacle to the media’s ability to provide accurate information through their reporting.

The media is also seeing ever more attrition of journalists according to the research titled “Journalist Attrition and its Expected Impact on Democracy.”

Centre for Bhutan & GNH Studies surveyed 63 professionals who worked as a journalist in the past five years. 32 out of 63 had left the profession while 31 stayed in the media. There are seven newspapers and four FM radio stations. Bhutan’s press freedom ranking dropped to 147th place this year from 90 according to the 2024 World Press Freedom Index.

Just as we were addressing the ongoing challenges within the media landscape, new developments in digital technology, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), have emerged, in addition to social media. These developments pose a significant threat to traditional media practices and have the potential to substantially replace media professionals’ roles. Also, the mass media industry is now confronted with challenges like the increasing volume of news and information disseminated through blogs and social media platforms. Politicians and influencers may exploit these technological advancements. Therefore, the media’s role in fact-checking and verification becomes increasingly important.

Given such a scenario, there is no doubt that media holds significance in Bhutan, and it must find its way to persist, especially with the ongoing reforms that have heightened the media’s visibility. The significance of media became evident during the Covid-19 pandemic, as people relied on mainstream media to authenticate the information, they come across on social media platforms. The role of media in a democratic society is enduring, and the vitality of a nation can be assessed by the content of its reporting, the quality of its journalism, and the degree of media freedom it enjoys. In a democratic framework, the media serves as a critical platform for addressing issues that are relevant to national interests and the concerns of the people.

This can only be achieved through data democratisation and access, a crucial element that is currently lacking.

Lack of access to information was a common concern, with nearly two-thirds of the 63 respondents identifying this as the main challenge for journalists working in Bhutan.

Access to data can enable journalists to tell more data-driven and evidence-based stories. The media must continue to play a crucial role in maintaining checks and balances within government and organisations. How do we achieve this? Maybe, we must reinforce media freedom in the future to serve the purpose of ensuring that people have access to accurate, unbiased, and valuable information. The media must continue to act as a gatekeeper.

In today’s evolving media landscape, the role of professional journalists is even more critical with the proliferation of fake news, unfiltered content, and fabricated information. The implication of journalists’ attrition has weakened the journalism workforce. The loss of experienced journalists means losing the volume of in-depth stories and the availability of mentors for young journalists. Losing in-depth stories also means losing public trust and has a detrimental effect on democratic processes.

Experienced journalists can bring several significant benefits like in-depth reporting, including in-depth investigations and analyses. Bhutan is a young democracy, and seasoned journalists can play a crucial role in providing balanced and unbiased information such as during the elections and political processes.

There is also a need for media independence and professionalism. Government must recognise that a strong media is in the best interest of everyone. As per a survey conducted by the Journalist Association of Bhutan in August 2022, it was revealed that the Prime Minister’s Office received the highest rating in terms of providing access to information. It is essential to maintain this level of transparency in this government. One probable approach is to establish a Press Information Bureau within the Prime Minister’s Office. However, for this bureau to be effective, it should be institutionalised and led by an independent secretariat. It should provide advisory services to the government regarding its information dissemination.

At present, there is a concerning trend where the media largely relies on press releases. Government institutions and bureaucracies are increasingly releasing their statements on social media. Media must go beyond instead of merely reverberating press releases because the media’s role is to monitor the success of democracy. The media must remain vigilant in assessing the effectiveness of democracy if they have to sustain the media’s visibility and relevance.

It’s essential to remember that even if traditional media is restricted, avenues for expressing freedom of speech persist through social media, music, art, films, and other forms of creative expression. This could potentially diminish the influence of mainstream media. The use of technology for expression will continue to evolve. Society will find ways to inform, and express their feelings and opinions. In response to these changes, traditional media and journalists may need to return to fundamental principles.

Hence, it becomes important for us to revisit the foundational principles of journalism and reconsider its purpose, the role of journalists, and their purpose. Individuals share their narratives and express their frustrations, giving rise to citizen journalism. This necessitates a reevaluation of the core views and objectives of journalism.

Civil servants should have the freedom to share information and offer constructive criticism too. Citizens often know about certain information or any kind of government decisions through international media and this is a concern. Citizens need information that is relevant to changing society as Bhutan’s democracy evolves and it is the media’s responsibility to educate people on democracy. This will happen only if mainstream media is given its freedom to function without compromising the nation’s security and remain unbiased. The media must be recognised as a state institution at par with other organisations.

Considering our strategic geographic location, our people have to often remain unified and rally in support of our King and government. However, the increasing fragmentation in media consumption presents a potential obstacle to national unity. To address this, reliance on our mainstream media becomes indispensable. It must build an enabling environment in which journalists can access the information they need to explore topics close to their hearts. Investment in media will help media continue to grow and in turn, serve a critical role in our democracy.

The writer is currently a researcher with the Centre for Bhutan and GNH Studies. She has been a journalist for 14 years and is a three-time winner in the Annual Journalism Awards.