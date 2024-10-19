High Court Bench increases prison time in Phajo criminal case

Share Facebook

The Time Bound Bench initially imposed a sentence of 21 years, 1 month, and 27 days to Phajo. Of this, 5 years, 7 months, and 29 days are compoundable, allowing for a fine to be paid in lieu of imprisonment.

The remaining 15 years, 5 months, and 28 days are non-compoundable, requiring mandatory incarceration.

However, the High Court partially reversed Phajo Nidup’s sentence and awarded a total sentence of 20 years, 7 months, and 13 days, effective from his second arrest on April 21, 2022. This includes a deduction of 6 months and 24 days for the period of his prior detention from his first arrest on June 13, 2022.

The entire sentence mandates imprisonment without the option for compounding.

This decision is said to be in consistent with the principle of proportionality and aims to uphold the rule of law in the country.

The High Court fully affirmed the Time Bound Bench’s judgments regarding all other defendants involved in the case who are 2 officials from Phuentsholing Thromde, 3 NLC officials, 2 RBP officials, 1 from RSTA, 1 from RICBL, 9 from Druk PNB, 6 from BoB, 2 from BDBL, 1 from T-Bank, 4 Zimbi emloyees and 12 private indoviduals were all convicted in various charges all in relation to Phajo.