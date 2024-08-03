Drunk driving and speeding as the main cause of accidents in Thimphu

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

5 deaths and 86 injuries in 123 accidents in last 6 months in Thimphu

Drunk driving and speeding continue to be the primary cause of accidents in Thimphu, with 123 accidents recorded as of July 2024.

The statistics includes 86 injuries and 5 deaths.

A recent accident was on 27 July, around 4 am, near the JCB showroom.

A Scorpio vehicle, carrying one passenger, was involved in the incident, with the probable cause identified as drunk driving and speeding. Both the driver and passenger sustained injuries and were discharged the same day after receiving medical treatment in the hospital.

Also, on 30 June 2024, around the same time, an accident occurred near the Telecom Roundabout, Chubachu.

A 21-year-old driver died from a head injury, while his wife sustained a leg fracture. The probable cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and an alcohol test could not be conducted as the driver was found in an unconscious state.

Royal Bhutan Police Traffic Division revealed that the most accident-prone areas include Taba Hoka, Samarzinkha where chevrons have been installed, Ramtokto BoD area, and Wangsisina, where crash barriers and road-side reflectors are being deployed.

To curb the accident surge, the Police Traffic Division is implementing a multifaceted approach. This includes speed checking on highways using speed guns. Also, two speed display boards have been installed at Babesa near the JCB showroom along the expressway, two near the Census Office on the North Thimphu expressway, and one on the Swimming Pool Road.

A RBP official shared that though they have not conducted any survey as to whether the speed display boards are helping reduce accidents, they feel it will surely contribute while driving the subconscious mind will automatically see the board, and one will be aware of the speed and act accordingly.

Further, there are installation of crash barriers and reflectors along highways, in collaboration with DANTAK, as well as speed breakers and humped pedestrian crossings at specific locations on the expressway. Repainting and removing of old redundant sign boards are being done.

Police are also reaching out to the public through school children and parents at school meetings, conducting awareness programs for drivers, such as taxis, bus drivers, Bolero drivers, and tripper drivers in quarries, and conducting random awareness campaigns along highways.

Police Traffic Division remains committed to tackling the problem, emphasizing that road safety is a collective responsibility. They urge all road users to adhere to traffic rules and drive responsibly to prevent future accidents.