National Health Report highlights health issues

Health Minister says the specialized school will be ready by next year

From 30 July to 2 August, in a four-day WHO media training which presented an extensive National Health Report 2024 one of the concerning topics covered during the session was the increase in disability with age, particularly among the 64 plus age group. The highest disability rates were reported in self-care (2.4 percent), mobility (2.0 percent), and vision (1.8 percent), with an overall self-reported disability rate of 6.8 percent.

As for the sexual and reproductive health, it was noted that contraception use among women with lower education was less compared to women with higher qualifications. Another important topic covered was communicable diseases, highlighting how discrimination, stigmatization, and other factors prevent people from seeking help.

Other significant reports on nutrition and micronutrients, healthy lifestyle practices, and non-communicable diseases, previously covered by this paper, were also presented with in-depth research.

The closing ceremony was presided over by the Health Minister, Tandin Wangchuk. Upon returning from an official visit to Delhi, India, the Health Minister mentioned that he visited to gather insights on rehabilitation centers, which will be applied in establishing specialized schools, such as the one planned in Yonphula.

Lyonpo highlighted the concerning rise in drug use in the country, paralleling the magnitude of COVID-19. He stressed that everyone, including civil servants, will be screened, not for termination, but to explore other alternatives.

At the end of the last session, he urged the media participants to encourage women to get pap smears, expressing concern over the 10 percent of women who have not yet been screened.

He emphasized the importance of early detection for cancers, as delays could have fatal consequences. He noted that many women feel shy about getting tested, preferring female health officials, who are currently in short supply.