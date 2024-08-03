With growing trend of theft of metallic public property Thromde requests scrap dealers to not buy them

In the recent case of theft and vandalism of public property in Thimphu, the South Thimphu Police Station caught two suspects. Recent reports from the Thimphu Thromde indicate a growing pattern of miscreants targeting mild steel (MS) and cast iron (CI) covers, grating covers, railing rods, and signage poles. This wave of thefts not only undermines public infrastructure, but also poses significant safety risks for residents.

“Several areas in Thimphu, including Jungshina Primary School, Hejo Samtenling LAP, Lungtenphu below BPC Substation, Hong Kong Market (near Indo Shopping Mall), Olakha, Taba, Dechencholing, and Mothithang, have been particularly affected by these thefts,” an official from Thimphu Thromde said.

Additionally, traffic signage for city bus stops is missing at key locations like Changzamtog (CSI), the road to RTC, RIM Gate, and Semtokha junction.

The lack of streetlights and CCTV cameras in these areas has made it easier for thieves to operate under the cover of darkness. The stolen materials are believed to have been sold to scrap dealers within Thimphu, raising concerns about the complicity of local businesses in these illegal activities.

The official from Thimphu Thromde said the Thromde plans to implement stricter measures agonists such long-standing theft and vandalism cases.

The consequences of these thefts are far-reaching. Missing manhole covers and grating covers pose severe hazards for vehicles and pedestrians.

“Public complaints about vehicle safety are increasing. When manhole covers are stolen, the uncovered holes become accident-prone areas, and some roads become impassable due to missing gratings,” the official said.

Therefore, Thimphu Thromde has recorded multiple incidents of public property theft, including the theft of seven drain covers near Indo Mall, five railing rods, eight grating covers in Babena, and five signage posts. These losses have strained Thromde’s resources, impacting its ability to maintain and improve public infrastructure.

Thimphu Thromde, in collaboration with the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP), is taking proactive steps to curb these thefts.

Currently, South Thimphu Police Station has also retrieved the stolen items and handed them over to Thimphu Thromde. The suspects are a 32-year-old male and a 40-year-old female scrap manager.

As per the Penal Code of Bhutan, it outlines the offence of malicious mischief under Section 396.

Under Section 397, the offence of malicious mischief is classified as a misdemeanor.

According to the Penal Code of Bhutan, Section 12, a defendant convicted of a misdemeanor shall be sentenced to a term of imprisonment, a minimum of which shall be one year and a maximum of which shall be less than three years.

Plans to install CCTV cameras in prominent locations are also underway, aiming to deter potential thieves and enhance surveillance.

Meanwhile, Thimphu Thromde said that regular inspections and sudden checks in scrap dealer areas are also planned to ensure compliance and prevent the sale of stolen materials. These materials have specific shapes and numbers, making it possible to identify them even if they are cut into smaller pieces.

Thimphu Thromde is calling on the public to play a vital role in protecting public property. “Public property is everyone’s responsibility. We urge residents to report suspicious activities and missing items directly to Thromde. If such misconduct is observed, police intervention will occur, and the culprits will be dealt with according to the law,” the official said.

The Thromde also reminded scrap dealers to refrain from dealing with stolen public property, warning that ad hoc checks will be conducted and violators will face legal consequences.