Several initiatives by DoT to boost tourism in the eastern region

Tourist arrivals in the eastern region is still low, largely due to persistent accessibility issues. However, recent improvements to Yonphula Airport and ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and connectivity are expected to foster increased tourism.

An official from Department of Tourism (DoT) shared, “Adventure enthusiasts are still drawn to the region, visiting destinations like Lhuentse, Trashigang, Mongar, and Pema Gatshel. The opening of the Samdrup Jongkhar border to tourists is anticipated to provide a significant boost, alongside promotional efforts by the Department of Tourism, including the GEF Ecotourism project, which aims to showcase the region’s unique offerings.”

The government is addressing the unreliability of Yonphula Airport and inadequate road conditions through road improvements and potential enhancements to the airport. Additionally, the limited number of star-rated hotels and tourism services in the eastern region compared to the west is being addressed by expanding hospitality options and diversifying tourism experiences.

The DoT is launching several strategic initiatives to enhance tourism in eastern Bhutan and across the nation, focusing on upgrading facilities and infrastructure to improve visitor experiences. This includes significant upgrades to accommodation and tourist attractions, with a strong emphasis on capacity building as part of the Economic Stimulus Program (ESP).

DoT is actively promoting the eastern region by showcasing its unique culture and natural beauty through social media and press releases. Efforts also include familiarization trips for media and influencers to attract more visitors. Additionally, the GEF Ecotourism Project is fostering wildlife-based tourism in five eastern dzongkhags, including Bumdeling and Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuaries. This project supports the development of homestays, birdwatching sites, nature activities, and community festivals to boost conservation and enhance tourism.

According to DoT, one of their significant measures is the official opening of new entry and exit points in Samdrup Jongkhar. This development aims to address accessibility issues, simplifying travel and making the region more attractive to both international and domestic tourists. “We anticipate that this will significantly increase tourist traffic to the eastern region, and positively impact the local economy.” Additionally, there are plans to establish direct flights between Kolkata and Guwahati and eastern Bhutan.

Since the pandemic, numerous initiatives have been launched to improve tourism infrastructure in the east.

Certified village homestays have been established in Sakteng and Merak, and roadside amenities are being developed along the Samdrup Jongkhar and Trashigang highway to enhance travel convenience. The GEF Ecotourism Project is spearheading various efforts to boost eco-tourism and sustainability, including the development of Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory Trail, enhancements to domestic pilgrimage routes, and high-end birding trails.

Notable projects include bird watching decks, eco-parks, and new infrastructure for rafting and fly fishing. Additionally, community-based initiatives like the Golden Langur Trail and the Berti birding and butterfly tour are expanding tourism options and supporting local enterprises. These developments aim to attract more visitors, improve facilities, and promote sustainable tourism practices in the region.

The government is actively seeking both foreign and domestic investments in eastern tourism sector. Promotional campaigns and incentives, such as tax breaks and subsidies, are being offered to attract investors. Collaboration with international operators and local businesses is also encouraged.

The government is committed to ensuring that local communities benefit from tourism growth. This includes involving them in decision-making processes, supporting local enterprises, and providing training programs to enhance their capacity to engage in the tourism sector. With ongoing infrastructure improvements and strategic investments, the government aims to transform eastern Bhutan into a more accessible and attractive destination.