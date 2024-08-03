RCSC says no to nurses who want to enhance qualification in-country and get paid

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A group of mainly 35 nurses and some technicians recently approached the National Medical Services (NMS) in JDWNRH saying that they would like to pursue BSc courses in either nursing or public health at the Faculty of Nursing and Public Health (FNPH), but proposed if it can be considered a part of their service so they can get their pay.

NMS discussed the matter, and the NMS HRO approached RCSC with the above proposal.

However, RCSC shot down the idea, saying it is not in keeping with clauses of the BCSR 2023.

The decision left the nurses and technicians disappointed, and they now plan to appeal to the Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay who has taken a keen interest in the attrition rate and service quality at JDWNRH.

When this paper asked the RCSC the logic for its decision it said, “Since the Bachelor program at KGUMSB is privately funded, the nurses going there have not gone through a competitive selection process to be eligible for RGoB benefits.”

“Observing past data, 10 out of 40 nurses resigned on completion of the course. Therefore, providing this benefit may not necessarily retain them to address the current nursing shortage,” the RCSC added.

It said even if these staff nurses upgrade their qualifications and get through the BCSE, it will still create a gap for staff nurses that already has a huge gap of 439.

It said that further consultation is required with the MoF, if the proposal is to be approved since it contradicts BCSR 2023 (section 8.11.3) which states that ‘A civil servant shall be entitled to study leave with pay for the approved course duration except for Bachelor’s degree which shall be without pay’.

The other clause being applied is Clause 8.11.8.2 which indicates that study leave for a Bachelor’s degree program shall not be considered as active service for promotion

A person, speaking on behalf of the nurses and technicians, said, “Many diploma and certificate holders in fields, such as nursing and technical categories, had planned to leave the country to upgrade their skills and knowledge. The government has promised support for their studies in several audiences. Recently, over 35 individuals who decided to study at FNPH instead of leaving the country were awarded letters to pursue a BSc in Nursing and Public Health. However, this was done without providing salaries, and by considering their study leave as inactive service. The RSCS has declined these benefits, leaving most of them shocked and in distress.”

A male nurse, on the condition of anonymity, said that one of the main reasons for many nurses leaving for abroad, like Australia, is to upgrade their knowledge as it is difficult to upgrade themselves since it has to be done without pay.

He said this leads to demotivation, as there is no career ladder and this contributes to the attrition rate.

On the charge that 10 of the 40 nurses completing the course resigned, he said that if the salary was paid and a study bond was signed, then the nurses would not have left.

He said that the 35 or so are willing to sign long study bonds with the government if their salary is paid. The nurse said that they are willing to spend 50 to 70 percent of their study time in the hospital, giving active service.

While those pursuing MBBS courses to become doctors are not paid, but when doctors pursue courses at the Faculty of Post Graduate Medicine to become specialists they are paid salaries, but have to sign bonds that are double the length of the course period.

He said they should also get the same facility.

He said that while in study they would only get basic pay which is Nu 24,000 to Nu 30,000 a month the fees, itself, is Nu 93,000 per year.

Another nurse said they are asking for a basic pay because the Faulty of Nursing and Public Health (FNPH) is dismantling its hostel within 6 months, and after that, people will have to rent apartments, and so the salary will help with the rent as many staff do not have relatives or family in Thimphu.