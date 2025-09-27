Duenmang Tsachu set for Nu 52.6 mn facelift to boost wellness tourism

Share Facebook

Redevelopment includes new ponds, 28-room guesthouse, safety upgrades and improved access

The popular Duenmang Tsachu in Zhemgang is set for a major facelift with a Nu 52.6 million (mn) redevelopment project aimed at transforming the hot spring into a wellness tourism destination. The project, is funded under the Economic Stimulus Plan (ESP) through the Department of Tourism (DoT).

According to the Dzongkhag Administration, tendering for Phase I works will begin in October, followed by Phase II in November. The intended completion date for the entire project as of now is 18 months.

The facelift will bring significant infrastructure upgrades. Two new hot spring ponds will be constructed with separate facilities for men and women. Existing ponds will be enhanced with stone masonry, living roofs, wooden benches, and improved pathways.

Toilets and bathrooms will be relocated to safer lower areas, with separate units for male and female visitors.

A major addition is a new guesthouse across the stream, designed with 28 rooms in three categories.18 standard rooms accommodating 36 people, six deluxe rooms for 12 people, and four suite cabins for eight guests. A cafeteria is also planned to serve visitors. This will expand the current capacity from 45–50 heads to nearly double.

To ensure visitor safety, the project includes guardrail upgrades, rockfall protection nets, and improved trails from Praling with steps and ramps for easier access.

While entry to the Tsachu soaking ponds will remain free, accommodation fees will be revised after the redevelopment. Currently, the guesthouse charges Nu 300 per night for a seven-bed facility.

The Dzongkhag Administration highlighted that the facelift is part of a larger tourism strategy under the 13th Five-Year-Plan.

“Tourism is identified as a key sector to drive economic growth in Zhemgang. With its rich biodiversity, cultural heritage, and spiritual sites, the district has great potential. Upgrading Duenmang Tsachu is expected to attract more domestic and international tourists, stimulate local economy, and create jobs,” an official said.

The project will also improve sanitation, drainage, and utilities, with the integrate changing rooms and enhanced accommodation facilities. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be carried out during the clearance process to ensure sustainability.

Water quality tests were last conducted in January 2020 by the Royal Centre for Disease Control (RCDC), but no regular testing has been planned.

The Dzongkhag currently manages the Tsachu, with revenue going directly to the government coffer. Future operation and maintenance will depend on the operation modality finalized after redevelopment.

With the facelift, Zhemgang hopes to reposition Duenmang Tsachu as a unique wellness product in Bhutan’s tourism portfolio, combining traditional healing with modern facilities and improved accessibility.