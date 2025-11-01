Fake accounts won’t hide offenders says Home Ministry on Deepfake crime

Share Facebook

As concerns mount over the growing misuse of AI-generated Deepfake images targeting women in Bhutan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has reaffirmed its commitment to holding perpetrators accountable, even those hiding behind fake online identities.

During the 21st Meet-the-Press session, the chief program officer, Department of Law and Order (DLO) under MoHA, Karma Dorji, shared that though tracking offenders using fake online identities remains challenging, but rest assured that such individuals will eventually be caught.

A 22-year-old man has already been arrested by Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) for using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to generate explicit fake images of nine minors and young women, which he then used for blackmail and harassment through Telegram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

MoHA shared that three Deepfake-related cases have been reported so far this year. In two cases, suspects have been identified, and one has already been arrested.

Most of these crimes involve offenders using AI to digitally alter victims’ images and then blackmailing them for real photos or other favors.

MoHA shared that the suspect had concealed his phone number and used multiple fake social media accounts to hide his identity. The manipulated images were then sent to victims with threats to circulate them in pornographic groups on Telegram or on other platforms if the victims did not comply.

In some instances, the suspect even threatened to generate nude images of family members.

Further, the ministry shared that another similar case remains under investigation.

Despite the challenges, DLO and RBP have stepped up efforts to raise awareness and educate the public about the risks and legal consequences of such crimes.

The ministry said that DLO has issued several online awareness videos since 2022, which were reposted on Facebook and TikTok in September 2025.

Most recently, on 26th October 2025, the department hosted a TikTok Live session to educate citizens about AI-generated Deepfake images and cyber safety.

The ministry said that offences related to Deepfake manipulation, blackmail, and online harassment are already covered under the Penal Code of Bhutan and the Information, Communications and Media Act of Bhutan which include provisions on defamation, blackmail, online harassment, and transmission of obscene content etc.

Subsequently, MoHA has also urged the public to refrain from engaging or responding to fake accounts, to report suspicious online behavior promptly, and to use social media responsibly and cautiously.