Bhutan to launch National Crop and Livestock Insurance Scheme on 11th November

The government has confirmed that the National Crop and Livestock Insurance Scheme (NCLIS) will officially roll out on 11th November, coinciding with His Majesty The Great Fourth’s 70th Birth Anniversary.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL) said Nu 800 million will be used through the Economic Stimulus Program (ESP) to support the government’s premium subsidy component.

Officials described the initiative as one of MoAL’s key national priorities, aiming to reduce farmers’ vulnerability to crop failures, livestock deaths, and other unforeseen losses caused by floods, droughts, pests, and disease outbreaks.

NCLIS will provide insurance coverage for major crops and livestock, allowing farmers to recover more quickly from economic shocks and maintain their livelihoods. It is also seen as part of a broader effort to make farming a more secure and attractive profession for the younger generation, many of whom have migrated away from agriculture in search of more stable incomes.

At present, MoAL is finalizing the operational manual for the scheme, which will outline eligibility criteria, premium rates, claim procedures, and institutional responsibilities.

Officials believe the insurance scheme will complement other ongoing efforts such as farm mechanization, youth engagement in agriculture, and the use of technology in crop and livestock management. Together, these measures are expected to create a more resilient and self-reliant agricultural sector.