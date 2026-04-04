Foreign teachers to continue and PGDE graduates to strengthen teacher pool

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Following earlier reports on changes in teacher recruitment and training, the Education Minister has clarified that foreign teachers currently in service will continue under their existing contracts, with no immediate plans for discontinuation.

The education minister said, “Around 214 Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) graduates are expected to join the system by June 2026, strengthening the national teacher pool and helping to address any subject shortages.”

While the increasing number of locally trained teachers is expected to gradually reduce dependence on foreign faculty, subjects where shortages persist, particularly Mathematics and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), will still rely on a combination of foreign and locally trained teachers.

The Ministry emphasized that any decisions regarding future recruitment or contract renewals will be guided strictly by the actual needs of schools and students.