Haa District Court sentences Chablop Passu to two months for sexual harassment

The Haa District Court has sentenced 42-year-old Chablop Passu to two months in prison after finding him guilty of sexual harassment on 6th October 2025.

However, the Court has allowed him to pay a monetary fine of Nu 7,500 in lieu of serving the prison term.

The Court established that he used inappropriate language while watching a movie at the conference hall, his act of holding the victim tightly from behind in the victim’s bedroom, and the circumstances and timing within the victim’s bedroom demonstrate an intention to commit sexual harassment towards the victim.

The court also noted that the incident made the victim feel uncomfortable in a manner distinct from their prior interactions and was not consistent with their previous friendly gestures.

It was established that regardless of past friendship or history of playful interactions, prior consent to such behaviours does not legitimize or authorize similar acts under changed circumstances. In this regard, the argument that prior friendship excuses the act was not sustainable.

The court found that he had no reasonable justification for entering the victim’s room and using the toilet, further supporting the inference of intent to sexually harass.

The court evidence also revealed a message sent by the victim to him on 15th September 2025, stating, “If you resign from the Bhutan Toilet Org, I will withdraw my complaint from the Police,” indicating the defendant requested the victim to withdraw her police complaint.

The incident took place in August 2024 in Haa during a workshop.