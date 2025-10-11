Flood damaged Norbugang Industrial Park needs restoration with significant budget and time

Share Facebook

Heavy rains on 4th and 5th October caused widespread damage to the water supply transmission line and water treatment plant at Norbugang Industrial Park (NIP), halting construction and disrupting water supply schedules.

Preliminary assessments carried out by the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Damden Construction Private Limited, and officials from Bhutan Insurance Limited revealed that the damage was extensive.

Access roads were blocked due to landslides and the altered river course, while the intake tank and water treatment plant suffered damage from boulders, debris, and floodwater entering the pump house and parking area.

Large sections of the water supply pipeline were either completely washed away or buried under debris. The intake tank was filled with boulders and debris after protection structures, such as gabion walls and riprap stone pitching, were partially destroyed.

Moreover, the ramp over the river training wall near Kirney Bridge, which connected the access road, was also entirely washed away along with adjoining sections of the pipeline.

According to the assessment, the heavy rainfall caused the nearby river to alter its course, flooding parts of the main access road and blocking several kilometers due to landslides.

As a result, the people of Norbugang are facing severe difficulties in commuting, with access to the industrial park restricted and travel between the area and nearby towns disrupted. The blocked roads have also delayed the delivery of construction materials, further slowing the restoration work.

The water treatment plant suffered significant damage as floodwaters from a nearby stream entered the parking area and the backwash pump house, damaging both surfaces and structural components.

The absence of an adequate surface runoff drainage system worsened the situation, leaving the infrastructure highly vulnerable. Because of this damage, the supply of water from Norbugang is expected to be delayed, affecting industrial park operations and surrounding communities until the reinstatement is completed.

Damden Construction Private Limited, the contractor for the project, in a conversation with this paper, has indicated that restoring the damaged infrastructure will require a substantial budget and additional time beyond the initial contract period.

According to the company, “Reinstating the industrial park will require an estimated additional seven months of work, with more than Nu 10 million expected to be needed for the restoration.” However, the company stated, “The government has instructed us to complete the reinstatement by early December 2025.”

The destruction has left the people of Norbugang facing difficulties in commuting, with several sections of the access road completely washed away or blocked by landslides. The company said, “The damage is also expected to delay the timely supply of water to the industrial park and surrounding communities until restoration is complete.”

For the residents of Norbugang, the rains have caused immediate disruption in daily life, with roads washed away and the water supply delayed. For the government, the incident translates into a substantial financial burden, both in terms of restoration costs and extended project timelines.