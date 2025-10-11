Private operator Heli Bhutan becomes lifeline for stranded people of Samtse

Share Facebook

Heli Bhutan has been conducting multiple rescue missions since 5th October to evacuate people stranded in Denchukha, Dorokha, and Sertena under Samtse.

The operations were launched after heavy rainfall on the night of 4th October that triggered major floods in several parts of Bhutan, cutting off road access and electricity to these areas.

Those stranded included permanent residents as well as people who had stayed in the area for the Dassain Festival, including teachers and students from other dzongkhags.

People rescued by Heli Bhutan

Most of the people stranded received no information from the government for more than seven days after the disaster. Some needed to return to work, while students and teachers had to reach their respective destinations.

As a result, they decided to cover their own expenses and use the services of Heli Bhutan, Bhutan’s first private helicopter operator.

Most of them had to reach safer locations, and many areas still remain without electricity.

In a conversation, Suraj Tamang (name changed), who used the Heli Bhutan service, said he struggled for seven days trying to get information and reach the government, but could not receive the help he had expected. He said, “When I tried to contact the government, they said they would only assist students, teachers, and injured people, and indicated that since I came on my own, I should leave at my own expense.”

Suraj, who had traveled to Samtse (his wife’s village) to celebrate Dassain on 4th October, remained stranded until 10th October without electricity. He said most of the roads and bridges were washed away, leaving him with no way to return home or go to work.

He then decided to use Heli Bhutan’s services, however, as it is a private operator, they had to pay their own expenses, though they felt thankful for the help.

Most of them divided the cost among themselves. He said, “If those using the service were not family members, it would have been manageable, but for families: parents and children, it was very difficult to afford.”

Coordinated by Suraj, many people booked Heli Bhutan and made advance payments to leave the areas where they were stranded.

The main issue raised by the people of Samtse, including Suraj, is the government’s lack of responsibility.

Once they had used Heli Bhutan’s services on 10th October, they saw Druk Air Services arriving as well.

Many who had already paid the private operator were frustrated, as they could have used the free service, but due to a lack of information, this was not possible.

According to Suraj, even a small update from the government could have helped the people, or informing them that Druk Air Services, though delayed, would come to assist. “Most of the people, upon seeing Druk Air Services, were frustrated, as they had used their savings due to the lack of information from the government,” he said.

Suraj said, “Even if Druk Air Services were not available, the government could have sought help from the private operator at a much lower cost.” He added, “The teachers and students who were stranded had to return to their schools, and the parents of the students were worried as their schools were asking about their whereabouts.”

Although the government had tried their best, according to Suraj, there was no proper information provided. If there had been, people would not have panicked.

Suraj, along with others who had availed the service and were once stranded, are now leaving for their destinations. Although they had to cover some expenses, they are grateful for Heli Bhutan’s assistance.

Heli Bhutan’s Service

Since the day of the disaster, Heli Bhutan has rescued more than 80 people. Many had booked the service to return to their dzongkhags for work, and the company conducted multiple rescue missions to assist them.

According to a member of Heli Bhutan’s operations team, they offered a 5 percent discount on the service charge.

The team member said, “We have completed 16 flights so far, during which we helped rescue people and even delivered a charter of essential goods.”

She said that during the rescue missions, they even canceled tourist flights, from which they could have earned more, to prioritize the wellbeing of the public. “We were engaged until the afternoon rescuing people, so we canceled services for tourists to give priority to our citizens,” she said.

She also mentioned that they had no idea that Druk Air Services would arrive, as people could have receieved the free service. “Some of the teachers and students who had already booked with us were upset upon seeing Druk Air Services, as they had not received any information that the government would come to assist,” she said.

However, she said that she is proud to have helped people despite being a private operator.

Chencho Dorji, CEO of Heli Bhutan, also expressed pride in the company’s efforts. He said, “If such mishaps occur in our country again, our company is always ready to provide our services.”

When asked about the situation, The Director of Operations, Garab Wangchuk, said, “The situation in Samtse appears to be under control as of now.”

Many people on social media are praising Heli Bhutan for their timely service, despite being a private operator.