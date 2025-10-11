Suchhu and Dagachhu hydropower projects sustain damage due to rains

Share Facebook

Suchhu Hydropower Project (18MW) in Haa and Dagachhu Hydropower Project (125MW) in Dagana has sustained damage due to the torrential rains.

At the Suchhu Hydropower Project, a section of the head race pipe and access roads has been affected, with erosion of backfill materials exposing sections of the penstock pipe.

As of 10th October, there is still no access to the project site. Only six personnel, who were operating the plant before the rainfall, remain on site. Officials explained that full restoration will require reinforcement teams to reach the project, which is currently not possible due to the damaged access roads. Once access is restored, it is expected to take around two weeks to repair the plant, as additional personnel and materials will be deployed to fix the issues.

Dagachhu Hydropower Project resumed operation at full capacity at 6:10 PM on 6th October, following the heavy rains. However, the plant undertook an emergency shutdown at 10:27 AM on 9th October to assess the Head Race Conduit (HRC).

The HRC runs along the riverbanks of the Dagachhu, and the recent swelling of the river on 5th October saw discharges exceeding 1,000 cubic meters per second, a 1,000-year return period flood, representing a 0.1% annual probability. The extreme flow has eroded the slope of the HRC. Officials said that operating the machines without proper assessment could impose additional loads on the channel, which needs to be filled with water carefully to prevent disturbances.

Experts from Druk Green Consultancy, including hydropower and geology specialists, are conducting assessments and recommending protective measures at the site currently. The project is expected to make a decision within the next two to three days on whether it is safe to fill the HRC with water. Officials said that there is no damage to the water conductor system or the power plant itself, and that the shutdown is solely due to the erosion of the HRC slope.

Other hydropower projects are operating under close monitoring. Mangdechhu, Nikachhu, Basochhu, Kurichhu, and Chhukha hydropower projects are all running at full capacity. Punatsangchhu-II resumed operation from 10:34 AM on 8th October with five units in operation and one unit under maintenance.