Industrial Development Roadmap identifies data center services for growth

The Industrial Development Roadmap 2025 identifies Data Center Services as one of ten priority sectors for industrial transformation.

For the data center industry, in particular, the roadmap outlines a series of strategic interventions. It proposes the development of world-class facilities that meet international certification standards and the establishment of specialized industrial zones to provide an enabling environment for investment. Fiscal incentives and concessional financing mechanisms are also included as part of the strategy to encourage both domestic and foreign investors to participate in the sector.

The roadmap underscores the importance of policy and regulation, noting that data protection and cybersecurity frameworks aligned with international standards will be critical to building competitiveness and ensuring digital resilience. It also identifies human capital as a key enabler, recommending capacity-building programs, targeted training, and collaborations with academic institutions to equip Bhutanese youth with skills in cloud computing, server management, and cybersecurity.

In addition, the roadmap highlights the role of public–private partnerships in fostering growth within the sector. It notes that promoting Bhutan as a hub for sustainable and renewable energy, powered data services can position the country in a unique niche within the regional and global digital economy. Through these interventions, the development of data center services is expected to align with the broader goals of the roadmap, which seeks to build a future-ready and resilient industrial base for the country.