BILxGCIT Fintech Innovation Lab at GCIT

The Prime Minister attended the launch of the BILxGCIT Fintech Innovation Lab at Gyalpozhing College of Information Technology on 20th August. The Lab, established through a collaboration between Bhutan Insurance Limited and GCIT, is designed to bring together technology and finance to spark innovation and provide young people with hands-on opportunities to learn and grow.

In his address, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of integrating modern technology with financial systems to prepare Bhutan for the future. He noted that the launch is a reflection of His Majesty’s vision of enlightened entrepreneurial leadership and spoke on the importance of strong partnerships between the private sector and the government in advancing innovation.