Michael Rutland, tutor to the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, remembers Bhutan’s teen Monarch

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Michael Rutland, OBE was born in London and pursued studies in Physics and Mathematics at London University. He is widely recognized for his extensive contributions to education and for developing strong relations between the United Kingdom and Bhutan, where he has lived for over 54 years.

Rutland first arrived in Bhutan in 1971, where he assisted in establishing the Ugyen Wangchuck Academy, and served as a tutor to the future Fourth King of Bhutan, His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

In an interview with The Bhutanese, Michael reflected on having witnessed Bhutan’s remarkable development over the past 54 years. He fondly recalled teaching Science to His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck, an experience that gave him a unique perspective on the King’s curiosity, intellect, and early vision for the nation.

When asked what first came to mind about His Majesty The Fourth King, Michael recalled, “It was walking into a classroom, and there was a group of eight bright young students all waiting for a science lesson. It took me a while to understand, but that was soon.” He added, “I had only just arrived in Bhutan, and I did not initially recognize which one was Dasho Jigme, as he was then called. But that is my first memory of meeting His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo. At that time, he was still a long way from becoming a King.”

Michael Rutland reflected on the Monarch, not through the lens of his many achievements, but as a person. He has known His Majesty from his teenage years up to the remarkable age of 70. Michael said, “What I remember was that my teaching methods came from England, and were slightly unorthodox, but Dasho Jigme took to it very well indeed.”

One vivid memory he shared involved the future king riding a motorcycle up and down the road while classmates, and Michael stood with stopwatches, measuring speed and acceleration. Participating in such active science lessons, the young Monarch approached every task with enormous enthusiasm, making teaching both fun and deeply satisfying.

Being a King, Michael observed, is not an easy job. Yet the Fourth King consistently demonstrated the ability to think ahead, plan carefully, and implement changes gradually and thoughtfully. His foresight was evident in how he guided Bhutan toward democracy.

According to him, over a period of two decades, the Fourth King introduced reforms step by step, including the establishment of the Gewog Yargay Tshogchung and Dzongkhag Yargay Tshogdu, and gradually expanded voting rights from one family per household to one person per citizen. These measured steps ensured that democracy was not imposed suddenly, but evolved naturally, reflecting both prudence and vision.

Michael emphasized that what made the Fourth King exceptional was the combination of humility, empathy, and strategic foresight. “There is a heart of gold,” he said, describing the King’s kindness and empathy toward his people.

He also recalled the Fourth King’s insistence on humility over personal glory: “Definitely not. Some people died. This is not something to celebrate,” referring to the King’s refusal of a grand victory parade in 2003.

These qualities, Michael noted, were not just abstract traits but lessons in leadership and governance that continue to inspire Bhutanese society today. From his earliest days as a teenage Monarch, learning science with curiosity and enthusiasm, to carefully navigating national reforms, the Fourth King’s life exemplified a deep sense of responsibility, service, and vision for the future.

Michael also reflected on the Fourth King’s remarkable ability to teach himself the art of statecraft. He expressed deep admiration for the way His Majesty implemented changes and guided Bhutan through a rapidly changing world. When the Fourth King came to the throne, Bhutan had only just joined the United Nations and had limited contact with the wider world. “From a very young age, he had the job of negotiating the ship of Bhutan into the ocean of world affairs, and sometimes, that ocean is pretty wavy and pretty stormy,” Mr. Michael said.

He emphasized the King’s skillful diplomacy in maintaining Bhutan’s sovereignty with two powerful neighbors on either side. Beyond politics, Michael stressed that the Fourth King is a man of integrity and compassion, devoted to the future of Bhutan and the well-being of its people. He also highlighted the blessing of Bhutan having five successive good leaders, noting that young people could learn from not only the Fourth King but all the Monarchs who served the nation faithfully.

Michael Rutland reflected on the lessons the Fourth King offers to young Bhutanese, especially in leadership and resilience. “Not too many Bhutanese are deeply interested in foreign affairs, but do look at the mess so many countries are in today through bad leadership,” he said, highlighting how Bhutan could have faced major challenges over the last 50 years. He credited the Fourth King’s devoted leadership for steering the nation safely.

Michael emphasized that life has ups and downs for everyone, whether a King, a farmer, or a civil servant. “One of the real things I think the Fourth King can teach us is that you deal with life’s ups, and especially with life’s downs, with determination, strength, resilience, and imagination,” he said. He added, “The Fourth King never said, ‘I’m going to Australia’ when there were problems. He dealt with them.”

Conveying his personal gratitude, he concluded, “My message to Your Majesty on your 70th Birthday is one of immense gratitude. I would like to thank you for your kindness, warmth, and thoughtfulness towards myself and my family over half a century.” He added, “I thank you for my life, as does my family,” expressing his gratitude for having grown old in Bhutan under the guidance of such a remarkable leader.