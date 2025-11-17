PBH, SDF, and GMC: The View from Drukair Flight 541

Share Facebook

Milan Thomas (@drukonomist)

Drukair Flight 541 from Singapore touched down in Paro to triumphant cheers, nearly a full day after its scheduled arrival. For my wife and me, it was our first time arriving in Bhutan as tourists after living in Thimphu for nearly two years. The landing in Paro is always remarkable, but this landing stood out because of the 24 hours that preceded it.

Due to Cyclone Bulbul, our flight (along with several others in early November) was unable to land in Paro. Our highly skilled pilot attempted three landings. Between those attempts, the passengers and crew waited out the situation in the sky, on the tarmac in Guwahati, and overnight in a hotel.

But poor weather affects hundreds of flights every day. What was remarkable to me was the calm demeanor of the passengers throughout the ordeal. Despite less-than-optimal levels of sleep, food, and privacy, no one complained. No one questioned the airline’s expertise. No one raised their voices until they shouted with joy upon landing at PBH. My home country has a lot of strengths, but patience in the face of inconvenience is not among them. I was surely the most impatient traveler on the plane, and I was impressed by the composure of our fellow travelers. They signal that Bhutan does succeed in attracting visitors with above-average levels of mindfulness.

I am an economist, and this experience led me to reflect on the role of tourism in Bhutan’s economy. While the Sustainable Development Fee dampened the recovery of tourism in the aftermath of COVID-19, there are promising signs of revitalization of the sector. Arrivals have increased steadily since 2022, and for the first half of 2025, they increased by about one-third year-on-year. Reaching 200,000 arrivals by the end of 2025 is possible.

Achieving the goal of 300,000 annual tourists by 2027 is also possible, but not without solidifying Bhutan’s niche in global tourism and fostering interest in destinations beyond Thimphu, Paro, and Punakha. Tourism infrastructure development must be complemented with marketing that transparently balances the benefits of visiting Bhutan with the practicalities of traveling to and within the country. Consistent with the vision for Gelephu Mindfulness City, the SDF can continue to serve as a screen in support of high value, low volume tourism. While the views in Bhutan are stunning, the tourism sector cannot survive solely on luxury travelers looking for social media content. In a highly competitive global tourism market, Bhutan must differentiate itself as a destination for mindful tourists who are prepared to accept the minor inconveniences that may come with visiting a small, remote country, because to them, the spiritual rewards are far greater.

My wife and I had been looking forward to our return to Bhutan for months, and we savored the opportunity to be among friends and in nature even more after the delayed arrival. There were also reminders to slow down throughout the visit, including heavy rain for the 18th Thimphu Half Marathon in honor of Coronation Day and the unprecedented traffic due to the huge turnout for the Global Peace Prayer Festival. Whether you are seeking stimulation of the body or the mind, Bhutan has something special for you.

The writer is the Country Economist at Cambodia Resident Mission of the Asian Development Bank