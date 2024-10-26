Minister reveals plans for Bhutan’s first STEM School and tech-enhanced classrooms

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) is undertaking significant efforts to equip classrooms with the necessary technology and infrastructure.

This not only aims to enhance learning experiences, but also to ensure inclusivity, particularly for students with disabilities. This vision is central to the ministry’s approach, as it seeks to bridge gaps and provide equal opportunities for all learners.

Education Minister Yeezang De Thapa said that nearly all schools are now connected to the Government Fibre Network, with 67 institutions already benefiting from campus-wide internet access. Plans are in place to extend this connectivity to the remaining schools, positioning digital resources at the forefront of education.

To further enhance access to technology, MoESD aims to improve the student-to-computer ratio from 1:10 to 1:5 in the upcoming 13th Five-Year Plan. “Technology is a critical tool for learning in the 21st century, and we must ensure our students have the resources they need,” said Lyonpo Yeezang.

She further added, “Furthermore, the introduction of SMART classrooms is a significant step forward. Each school now has at least one projection device, and the Ministry is actively implementing SMART classrooms with interactive boards and enhanced internet connectivity to promote technology-integrated learning environments.”

To support digital learning, MoESD is advancing the use of digital teaching and learning resources, including e-Textbooks and multimedia tools. Special attention is being given to developing accessible materials for students with disabilities. Lyonpo said, “We are committed to ensuring our digital content is inclusive, particularly for those who are visually or hearing impaired.”

To align educational outcomes with future job market demands, the IT curriculum is also being reviewed to include emerging digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (Al), robotics, data science, cyber security, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Lyonpo said, “These updates will build upon the existing coding instruction and ensure students are well-prepared for the demands of the modern workforce the IT curriculum is under review to incorporate emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and data science.“

A key initiative in promoting STEM education is the establishment of Bhutan’s first dedicated STEM school. Lyonpo added,”In line with promoting STEM education, the establishment of the first dedicated STEM school in the country is underway. This institution will provide specialized education in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – technological skills among students fostering innovation.”

MoESD said they are in discussions with Google to integrate Google for Education into schools including using Chrome books which will offer specialized programs in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Ultimately, MoESD is committed to ensuring that all Central Schools are inclusive, providing students with disabilities equal access to quality education and support services.